MINES & Associates Enhances Behavioral Health Management Services with Pharmacogenetic Testing

DENVER, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MINES and Associates (MINES), a national business psychology firm, has partnered with KannaFill to provide innovative and cost-saving tools to address gaps in care management related to addiction and medication management. This new approach is expected to increase positive healthcare outcomes and help lower costs. The MINES-KannaFill partnership brings intelligent network technology and professional services that result in more effective medical/psychiatric treatment, faster recovery, and cost management. With KannaFill, MINES now offers a turnkey portal for payers to execute integrated behavioral health strategies. This results in early detection and intervention. The advantages to clients and payers is better coordination and communication. This turnkey solution offers clinical tools, care management, and outcome measure reporting with a progression towards engagement and ROI goals.

MINES offers services to help guide therapeutic decisions around medications including prescription drug substitutions and with this new partnership MINES Providers will have better tools in an effort to:

Reduce cost by addressing adverse drug events

Broader prescription drug substitutions

Measure and improve outcomes with evidence-based clinical decision support

Systematically address comorbidity with referral management tools

Early detection and prevention with case management support

"Pharmacogenetics testing is on the cutting edge of precision medicine. Patients suffer with trial and error prescriptions for psychotropic meds. This allows for better outcomes and less waste," says Dr. Robert Mines, MINES' Chief Psychology Officer.

Outcome studies show that Pharmacogenetics testing results in a change of medication, impacting cost and outcomes, Rx claims, drug class choice, drug substitutions, and improving adherence rates. This new partnership includes a comprehensive approach with tools that include:

Enhanced network communication

Diagnostic tools and testing

Referral management

Embedded patient communication

Quality measure reporting

Portal Roll-Out

In a continued effort to foster organizational alignment around quality and outcomes, MINES will roll out the portal as follows:

Available to all MINES clients effective May, 1, 2019.

Accessible to all medical doctors, case managers, and behavioral health professionals within a sponsored benefit plan.

About MINES

Since 1981, MINES has been a nationally recognized, award-winning business psychology firm that provides behavioral health services to employers including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, organizational development, wellness programs, behavioral risk and disease management, PPO services, and other behavioral health programs nationwide.

