Minesto participates in roundtable at International Energy Agency's invite-only Energy Innovation Forum on Global Energy Transition

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund, was invited to a seat at the roundtable "Managing risks for successful demos" at IEA Energy Innovation Forum in Paris last week. This by invitation-only event aims at addressing the main challenges facing breakthrough technologies moving from the innovation phase to early adoption, and how to accelerate this scale-up to enable the necessary global energy transition towards net zero.

IEA has been at the forefront of fostering exchanges on innovative energy technologies between decision makers and international experts for decades. This event featured strong representation from industry, finance, and policy leaders with several key messages shared and agreed upon.

The substitution of fossil with renewable energy is at the core of staying within the 1.5-degree global temperature goal and even though the speed of transition is picking up, it is not fast enough. This is acknowledged, and more private and public initiatives are needed and planned for on a global scale.

The need for innovation complementary to mature technologies such as solar PV, wind turbines and Li-Ion batteries was emphasised heavily, and ocean energy was highlighted as one area with substantial breakthrough potential.

Policy makers exhibit the strongest financial commitment ever to support energy breakthrough innovation through public investments in demonstration facilities and industrial scale-up. Japanese NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation), USA Department of Energy and EU representatives were amongst the public actors outlining their ambitions.

The "Managing risks for successful demos" roundtable that Dr Martin Edlund participated in was a fitting platform to not only introduce Minesto to a global audience as a breakthrough energy technology, but also to share insights and learnings on how to accelerate energy transition at large through innovation.

"It was duly noted that we were the only representative from the ocean energy technology field at this Global Forum. The key message from both industry and policy on focus areas and action match perfectly with Minesto's scale-up ambitions from the now grid-connected Dragon 12 to large energy producing arrays," comments Dr Martin Edlund.

