Minesto participates in roundtable at International Energy Agency's invite-only Energy Innovation Forum on Global Energy Transition

News provided by

Minesto AB

20 Feb, 2024, 04:21 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund, was invited to a seat at the roundtable "Managing risks for successful demos" at IEA Energy Innovation Forum in Paris last week. This by invitation-only event aims at addressing the main challenges facing breakthrough technologies moving from the innovation phase to early adoption, and how to accelerate this scale-up to enable the necessary global energy transition towards net zero.

IEA has been at the forefront of fostering exchanges on innovative energy technologies between decision makers and international experts for decades. This event featured strong representation from industry, finance, and policy leaders with several key messages shared and agreed upon.

  • The substitution of fossil with renewable energy is at the core of staying within the 1.5-degree global temperature goal and even though the speed of transition is picking up, it is not fast enough. This is acknowledged, and more private and public initiatives are needed and planned for on a global scale.
  • The need for innovation complementary to mature technologies such as solar PV, wind turbines and Li-Ion batteries was emphasised heavily, and ocean energy was highlighted as one area with substantial breakthrough potential.
  • Policy makers exhibit the strongest financial commitment ever to support energy breakthrough innovation through public investments in demonstration facilities and industrial scale-up. Japanese NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation), USA Department of Energy and EU representatives were amongst the public actors outlining their ambitions.

The "Managing risks for successful demos" roundtable that Dr Martin Edlund participated in was a fitting platform to not only introduce Minesto to a global audience as a breakthrough energy technology, but also to share insights and learnings on how to accelerate energy transition at large through innovation.

"It was duly noted that we were the only representative from the ocean energy technology field at this Global Forum. The key message from both industry and policy on focus areas and action match perfectly with Minesto's scale-up ambitions from the now grid-connected Dragon 12 to large energy producing arrays," comments Dr Martin Edlund.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

Also from this source

Minesto participates in roundtable at International Energy Agency's invite-only Energy Innovation Forum on Global Energy Transition

Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund, was invited to a seat at the roundtable "Managing risks for successful demos" at IEA Energy Innovation Forum in Paris ...

Minesto reaches historic milestone - first electricity to grid with tidal powerplant Dragon 12 (1.2 MW)

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, today announces that a key milestone has been reached: The utility-scale tidal powerplant Dragon 12 - rated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.