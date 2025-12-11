Opera Declares Upcoming Cash Dividend of $0.40 per Share Under Its Recurring Dividend Program

News provided by

Opera Limited

Dec 11, 2025, 07:00 ET

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), a leading global browser and AI agent company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared its next semi-annual cash dividend of $0.40 per share to holders of the company's ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, payable on or about January 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 7, 2026. The aggregate dividend payment will be $35.9 million based on 89,648,056 shares currently outstanding. Dividends to be paid to the holders of ADSs through the depositary bank, The Bank of New York Mellon, will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across devices. Hundreds of millions worldwide use Opera's mobile and desktop browsers for their speed, security, and unique features, enhanced with integrated AI that enables users to navigate and interact with the web in new transformative ways. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download Opera products from opera.com and learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com.

SOURCE Opera Limited

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Opera browsers now ship with a new generation of AI powered by Google

Opera browsers now ship with a new generation of AI powered by Google

The browser innovator and agentic AI company Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) is rolling out new AI capabilities across its Opera One, Opera GX and Opera Neon...
MiniPay connects stablecoins to real time payment in Latin America: rolls out PIX, Mercado Pago support at DevConnect

MiniPay connects stablecoins to real time payment in Latin America: rolls out PIX, Mercado Pago support at DevConnect

MiniPay, a leading stablecoinwallet built on Celo by the agentic AI and browser company Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], is connecting USD₮ (Tether) to real...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics