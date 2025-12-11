Opera Declares Upcoming Cash Dividend of $0.40 per Share Under Its Recurring Dividend Program

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), a leading global browser and AI agent company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared its next semi-annual cash dividend of $0.40 per share to holders of the company's ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, payable on or about January 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 7, 2026. The aggregate dividend payment will be $35.9 million based on 89,648,056 shares currently outstanding. Dividends to be paid to the holders of ADSs through the depositary bank, The Bank of New York Mellon, will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement.

About Opera

