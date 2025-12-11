Opera opens public access to Opera Neon, its experimental agentic AI browser

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], the browser innovator and agentic AI company, has today opened public access to Opera Neon. Opera Neon is Opera's experimental browser for AI power users, who wish to get access and make the most of the newest AI technologies as they emerge. Since Oct 2, Opera Neon was available within a closed "Founders" phase, which gave the company time to work with its community and incorporate its feedback. Starting today, the waitlist is removed, and anyone can subscribe to Opera Neon.

What is Opera Neon?

Opera Neon, Opera's AI agentic browser, is now available to the public

Opera Neon is an agentic browser designed for AI power users. Unlike a standard web browser, Opera Neon uses AI agents to perform tasks and even code web apps rather than just display web pages. It also provides its users access to the latest top-tier models, including Gemini 3 Pro and GPT 5.1.

Opera Neon is Opera's testing ground for the latest advancements in AI, intended for those who want to use raw, developing technology before it becomes a mainstream product. To get it, one has to subscribe at $19.90/month.

"Opera Neon is a product for people who like to be the first to the newest AI tech. It's a rapidly evolving project with significant updates released every week. We've been shaping it with our Founders community for a while and are now excited to share the early access to it with a larger audience," said Krystian Kolondra , EVP Browsers.

One subscription, top models

Thanks to its LLM-agnostic AI engine, Opera Neon integrates the industry's latest AI models into a single workspace, allowing them to pay a single monthly fee rather than paying for multiple separate subscriptions.

Current features available to subscribers include:

Model Access: Immediate use of top-tier models including Gemini 3 Pro, GPT-5.1, Veo 3.1, and Nano Banana Pro.

Neon Chat, Do, and Make agents: Tools that can book entire trips or build websites, generate videos, edit documents autonomously.

ODRA deep research agent: A new agent that performs deep research for the user. Its "1-minute research," can gather and synthesize information (with sources) on complex topics.

Community-Led Development

Subscribing to Opera Neon also grants access to an exclusive Discord community. Here, users test features first, discuss the product directly with Opera's developers, and help shape the browser's roadmap.

Availability

Opera Neon is available now for $19.90 per month. Users can download it from https://operaneon.com .

Opera's main browsers (Opera One, Opera GX and Opera Air) continue provide free AI features for general users through Opera AI.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across devices. Hundreds of millions of people use Opera browsers for their unique features on mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol OPRA. Download Opera browsers and other Opera products at opera.com. Learn more at investor.opera.com.

