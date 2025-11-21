MINISO Wins Radar Award at The Licensing Awards 2025, Recognized for Excellence in Global IP Strategy

According to Licensing International's annual report, global sales of licensed goods and services reached USD 369.6 billion in 2024, growing 3.7% year-on-year. As IP-driven consumption continues to power global retail growth, MINISO has seized emerging opportunities through its integrated supply chain, product and retail innovation, and creative content operations, continuously strengthening its core competitiveness under the IP-driven retail model. As of June 2025, MINISO has entered 112 countries and regions, with over 7,600 stores worldwide sharing its "Life is for Fun" philosophy with global consumers.

World-Class IP Portfolio and Original IP Ecosystem

Aiming to become the world's leading IP operation platform, MINISO has built a comprehensive Super IP strategy, collaborating with over 150 globally renowned licensors and launching more than 10,000 new products annually across diverse categories, including toys, homeware, beauty, lifestyle goods, and stationery.

MINISO's collaborations span some of the world's most iconic franchises, including Harry Potter, Sanrio, Barbie, and Disney, In China, MINISO introduced Chiikawa collaborations, and quickly became a nationwide hit and set new records in both sales and fan engagement.

Across Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, and North America, themed pop-ups inspired by One Piece, Stitch, and MINISO's own vinyl plush successfully attracted local fans and demonstrated how global IPs could be seamlessly woven into everyday retail life.

At the same time, MINISO is building its own original IP ecosystem, Since July 2025, the company has announced partnerships with nine new artist IPs, bringing fresh creative voices into its portfolio and fueling the incubation of original works.

Robin Liu, Chief Marketing Officer of MINISO, summed it up, "MINISO moves forward on two tracks: collaborating with globally influential IPs while nurturing our own. Working with established, cross-cultural IPs brings stability to our portfolio, while building original artist-signed IPs drives long-term differentiation and sustained brand vitality."

Retail Innovation and IP-Driven Growth Strategy

As of 2025, MINISO has sold over 800 million licensed products worldwide, with IP merchandise projected to make up more than half of total sales by 2028. Staying true to its vision — to become the world's leading IP operation platform, MINISO continues to deliver emotionally resonant and culturally inspired products to global consumers. Through its distinctive Super Stores and Super IP Collaboration concepts, the company is expanding the commercial boundaries of IP and building enduring brand value, marking another solid step forward in its long-term growth journey.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand.

