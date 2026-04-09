MiniTool Released MovieMaker 8.6 with Japanese & German Support

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited has announced the launch of MiniTool MovieMaker 8.6, a significant update to its video editing software. The latest version focuses on localized experience, creative creation, and a faster editing workflow.

A quick look at what's new in MiniTool MovieMaker 8.6

Support Japanese and German, delivering a localized and user-friendly experience.

Customized text color with a brand-new palette for more beautiful and creative video titles/captions.

Smoother first-time setup with an optimized walkthrough guide.

Quickly access software log files for efficient error fixing.

Enhanced export speeds for videos utilizing GPU-based effects or filters.

Support Japanese and German

The language support for Japanese and German is the major update in MiniTool MovieMaker 8.6. This improvement enables users in these regions to browse the software in their native languages and understand all settings and tools better, thus ensuring a more intuitive and convenient video creation process.

MiniTool MovieMaker is dedicated to providing a smooth editing experience. Based on this, version 8.6 adds support for Japanese and German to remove language barriers for creators in these regions and focus entirely on their projects.

New Color Palette for Creative Text Customization

To add more beautiful and creative text to the video projects, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.6 also includes a brand-new color palette that can customize the color for titles, captions, and credits. This makes it easier to perfectly match the text style with the video's theme and atmosphere.

Optimized Walkthrough Guide & Improved Troubleshooting

MiniTool MovieMaker is favoured by users, particularly beginners, due to its intuitive and user-friendly design. Version 8.6 takes this a step further with an optimized walkthrough guide, aiming to help first-time creators familiarize themselves with the software. The walkthrough demonstrates how to import media, add footage to the timeline, apply filters, and export a project.

Additionally, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.6 provides another practical feature: quick access to software log files. When encountering errors or unexpected situations, users can directly locate the log data from the Help menu and send it to the support team for assistance. Compared to previous versions, which required a manual search for log files, 8.6 simplifies the error-fixing process, ensuring all problems can be resolved quickly.

Unlocking a Faster Editing Workflow

In addition to a smooth editing workflow and extensive editing features, a good video editor should also offer fast export speeds. After all, time is valuable. This time, MiniTool MovieMaker optimized export speed for videos with GPU-based effects or filters. In other words, this improvement can render these kinds of videos faster than ever before, accelerating the final step of the editing process and improving overall efficiency.

About MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker is an easy-to-use and feature-rich video editor designed for everyone, especially beginners, to create high-quality videos in minutes.

Essential Editing Tools & Trendy Effects

MiniTool MovieMaker is capable of trimming, cropping, splitting, rotating, flipping, and scaling videos, changing playback speed, adjusting the clip's color, and converting the aspect ratio. Besides, it offers a large library of text templates, filters, transitions, effects, elements, and motions to enrich content.

A Multi-Track Timeline

Featuring a multi-track timeline, MiniTool MovieMaker is able to create picture-in-picture (PiP) effects, create split-screen videos, make video collages, and layer multiple clips/effects/text/stickers to decorate videos.

4K Video Export & Custom Output Settings

A highlight of MiniTool MovieMaker is that it supports exporting videos up to 4K resolution for free, without watermarks, ensuring clear and clean results. Furthermore, it can customize output format, resolution, frame rate, and bitrate.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a professional software development company specializing in video editing, screen recording, video/audio conversion, disk management, data recovery, data backup, system optimization, etc. For decades, the company has earned the trust of users worldwide. In the future, the company will continue striving to provide better products and services.

SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited