MiniTool Rolled out ShadowMaker 4.6: Task Name Modification Added

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.6, a significant update to MiniTool backup software, is now available. It offers a more personalized backup experience by making certain enhancements to the Backup, Sync, and Home pages, and fixing some known bugs.

What's New in MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.6?

The changelog for MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.6 includes the following:

Added Task Name Customization: MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.6 supports modifying the default task name on the Backup and Sync pages, which provides more flexibility and convenience. If not changing, the default task name will be followed by a time stamp. Now, it's much easier to navigate to the target tasks on the Manage page. Adjusted the Color of Used and Free Disk Space: The Home page now displays the used disk space as blue and the unused space as grey, more closely matching the color of the drive space bar displayed in Windows 10/11. Solved Script Error in JavaScript: The random pop-up script error has been mended, eliminating the interference of error pop-ups when the software runs. Addressed Registration Status Issue: Registration status is no longer out of sync between Data Backup feature in MiniTool Partition Wizard and MiniTool ShadowMaker. Optimized Japanese Translation in Software: In response to user feedback, MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.6 elevated some expression in its Japanese edition, promoting a more authentic style. Online Installation Package Language Recognition: This update now makes it easier to identify the Windows language during the installation process, which the previous versions might have overlooked.

Overview of MiniTool ShadowMaker

As a reliable backup program, MiniTool ShadowMaker provides both basic and powerful features to ensure the safety of system and data. Let's go over some of its primary features:

Simple and Straightforward User Interface: Its interface is user-friendly and self-explanatory, offering quick access to create a backup, sync a file, and clone SSD to a larger SSD. Clone Utility: In regard to disk cloning, MiniTool ShadowMaker streamlines the process of migrating data and moving Windows to another drive. System Backup: MiniTool ShadowMaker boasts a one-click system backup solution to make a full system backup and perform a quick recovery. Backup Schedules and Schemes: This software supports creating a scheduled, incremental and differential backup of files, folders, systems, partitions and disks, establishing a routine of backup and tweaking backup schemes to save more time and storage space while maintaining data up to date. More Tools: More handy features are also accessible in this software like Bootable Media Builder and Universal Restore, rescuing computers in the event of disasters like system crashes, boot failures, dissimilar hardware, etc.

Availability

Now, a 30-day free trial is available on the MiniTool official website. Users can download this freeware and experience the most powerful features in MiniTool ShadowMaker.

For more information about MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.6 and its functions, please feel free to visit https://www.minitool.com.

About MiniTool

MiniTool Software Limited has been working for years to develop lightweight, powerful, and practical computer software to safeguard Windows devices and fill life with more colors.

On the one hand, MiniTool is devoted to providing specialized data recovery and partition management solutions. On the other hand, due to an increasing emphasis on multimedia, this company also delivers superb media software like PDF editor, video converter, and so on to imbue life with a greater sense of vibrancy.

SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited