Minnesota Dental Association Announces 2024-2025 Officers and Trustees

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New officers and trustees were elected at the Minnesota Dental Association's annual House of Delegates meeting on September 13 in Bemidji.

The newly elected 2024-2025 officers include Dr. Alejandro Aguirre as president; Dr. Scott Wagnild as president-elect; Dr. John Noack as first vice-president; and Dr. Aruna Rao as second vice-president. Continuing their terms are Dr. Stephen McDonnell, as speaker of the house, and Dr. Loren Taple, as treasurer.

Dr. Aguirre recently retired and resides in Plymouth. Dr. Scott Wagnild practices at Northern Lakes Dental in Fergus Falls. Dr. Noack practices at Professional Dental Group in Northfield. Dr. Aruna Rao practices at Koala Dental Care in St. Cloud. Dr. Steve McDonnell resides in St. Paul. Dr. Loren Taple practices at Northwood Dental in Eagan.

Reelected to a second term as trustees were Dr. Lee Ann Herbert (Minneapolis), Minneapolis District, and Dr. Seth Huiras (Montgomery), Southern District.

Elected to fill an expiring term as trustee was Dr. Michael Ahn (Hastings), Saint Paul District.

Other trustees currently serving include Dr. Zach Hazelton (Bemidji), Northwestern District; Dr. Nathan Pedersen (Hibbing), Northeastern District; Dr. Brandon Ulstad (Madison), West Central District; and Ms. Annmarie Schmid (Minneapolis), Student District.

The Association looks forward to a successful year working under the direction of these dedicated leaders.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

