UNFI TEAMSTERS RATIFY STRONG FIRST CONTRACT

Warehouse Workers Win 23 Percent Wage Increase, Teamsters Health Care, and Pension

LANCASTER, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 745 members at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in Lancaster, Texas, have overwhelmingly ratified their first Teamsters contract. The agreement covers 300 warehouse workers and delivers a 23 percent wage increase, Teamsters health care, a defined benefit pension plan, and strong job protections.

"This contract is going to change our lives for years to come," said Laqurria Marshall, a warehouse worker and member of Local 745. "We organized because we wanted better wages, affordable health care, and real retirement security. By standing together as Teamsters, we secured all of that and more."

Workers at UNFI's Lancaster distribution center voted to join the Teamsters in December, following an earlier organizing victory by drivers at the same facility. With the ratification of this agreement, the Lancaster facility is now a wall-to-wall Teamsters shop.

"Our members at UNFI fought hard and stayed united from Day One. This agreement proves what workers can accomplish when they fight together as Teamsters," said Brent Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 745 and Teamsters Southern Region International Vice President. "We promised these workers we would fight to win the wages, benefits, and protections that they deserved, and that is exactly what we delivered."

UNFI is the primary distributor for Amazon-owned Whole Foods. Since 2022, more than 3,500 UNFI workers have organized with the Teamsters, bringing total Teamsters membership to more than 5,500 nationwide. Newly organized workers at UNFI facilities across the country continue to win strong first contracts that raise standards at the company.

"We are continuing to win strong contracts at UNFI and across the entire food distribution industry," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "This victory in Texas is another example of the power workers have as members of our union."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters