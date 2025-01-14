MINNO ANNOUNCES 'THE DEAD SEA SQUIRRELS' WILL PREMIERE ON FEBRUARY 14

This groundbreaking series represents an extraordinary collaboration of talent, including contributions from acclaimed animator Tom Bancroft, whose experience with Walt Disney Feature Animation includes classics such as Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Aladdin.

Based on the best-selling book series published by Tyndale, The Dead Sea Squirrels follows the adventures of Merle and Pearl, a pair of squirrels who have been petrified in sea salt and stuck in a Dead Sea cave for 2,000 years. After 10-year-old Michael smuggles them home from his dad's archeological dig, the pair wake up and are ready to dive into the 21st century. Turns out they love sharing the lessons they learned first-hand from Jesus' teachings in their own nutty way.

"As a parent, I know how important it is to find content that not only entertains but also helps kids grow in their faith," said Erick Goss, CEO and Co-Founder of Minno. "We have been committed to being a source for world-class content for Christian kids with shows like The Laugh & Grow Bible for Kids and Young David. We're honored to continue that effort in our collaboration with Mike Nawrocki and Steve Taylor – The Dead Sea Squirrels is something truly special."

"Since my last VeggieTales episode 10 years ago, it's been a dream to create another fun, faith-filled series for families," said Nawrocki. "The Dead Sea Squirrels builds on the VeggieTales legacy by introducing a new cast of characters to this generation of kids and families. Partnering with New Zealand's Mukpuddy Animation Studio along with faculty mentors and top tier animation students at Lipscomb University's Imagine House productions has brought an incredible level of artistry to this project."

With the acquisition of The Dead Sea Squirrels series and its collaboration with top-tier talent, Minno solidifies its position as a powerhouse in Christian kids and family content. This multi-year deal, in partnership with Wonder Project, encompasses global video streaming distribution across all touchpoints and channels.

