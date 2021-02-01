Minno Brings Season 3 of the Raising Boys and Girls Podcast

The Raising Boys & Girls podcast is a hope-filled and evidence-based tool that today's parents can use to guide their families with intention in the new year and beyond. Re-launching the podcast, which started in 2017, takes place through a newly forged partnership between Minno and Daystar Counseling Ministries , both Nashville, Tennessee-based, organizations focused on supporting families as they navigate a life of faith and connection.

"We are thrilled to jump into this new year, with all the complexities it holds, with a renewed commitment to reach parents, right where they are—in their cars or their kitchens—offering practical conversations on how to parent well," says Sissy Goff, M.Ed, LPC-MHSP, CCATP, seven-time author, and principal at Daystar Counseling Ministries. "Joining with Minno to bring the podcast to a global audience is a next natural step in both of our missions. Minno's careful craftsmanship of content reflects our goal to support parents and kids with consistent encouragement toward the peace and hope that comes from a life anchored in faith."

"We are excited to join Daystar Counseling Ministries in bringing the Raising Boys and Girls podcast to parents around the globe," says Erick Goss, co-founder and CEO of Minno. "Sissy, David, and Melissa's combined years of Biblically anchored wisdom is a natural partner to the messages we aim to share through Minno. We are honored to serve families near and far alongside one another."

While some 2021 episodes will delve into the seven core topics of the book, Intentional Parenting, others will expand on these themes with national guest voices including:

Tina Payne Bryson , Ph.D., New York Times best-selling co-author, The Whole-Brain Child

, Ph.D., best-selling co-author, Elisabeth Hasselbeck , TV personality, influencer, and author of Point of View and the new children's book, Flashlight Night

, TV personality, influencer, and author of and the new children's book, Morgan Harper Nichols , popular Instagram poet and author of All Along You Were Blooming

, popular Instagram poet and author of Heather and Carlos Whitaker , parents, storytellers, influencers, and author of the book, Moment Maker

, parents, storytellers, influencers, and author of the book, Jonathan Pitts , father, author of My Wynter Season , pastor, and president of For Girls Like You Ministries

, father, author of , pastor, and president of For Girls Like You Ministries Emily and Matthew West , parents, podcast host, and Grammy Award Nominated Musician

The 16-week season will last through the spring, with new content planned for further in 2021 and beyond. Regular contributing voices include:

Sissy Goff , M.Ed, LPC-MHSP, CCATP, Director of Child & Adolescent Counseling, Daystar Counseling Ministries and co-founder of Raising Boys and Girls ministry.

, M.Ed, LPC-MHSP, CCATP, Director of Child & Adolescent Counseling, Daystar Counseling Ministries and co-founder of Raising Boys and Girls ministry. David Thomas , LMSW, Director of Family Counseling, Boys' Counselor & Group Leader at Daystar Counseling Ministries and co-founder of Raising Boys and Girls ministry.

, LMSW, Director of Family Counseling, Boys' Counselor & Group Leader at Daystar Counseling Ministries and co-founder of Raising Boys and Girls ministry. Melissa Trevathan , MRE, Founder, Executive Director, Daystar Counseling Ministries.

Collectively, Daystar Counseling Ministries and Minno are authors to numerous blog posts on the Minno Life Blog, while each organization individually publishes content related to faith and family.

- Minno recently released the Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids , the fastest selling children's Bible ever, with more than 50,000 units sold in less than one year and recipient of the 2020 Christian Book Award. Monthly, Minno releases Life Guides that offer "quick reads" on top-of-mind parenting topics such as prayer and technology. Each of these efforts comes in conjunction with Minno's streaming video on demand service , which offers a variety of primarily Christian content including VeggieTales, Owlegories, Jungle Beat, Micah's Super Vlog, and more.

- Daystar Counseling principals Melissa Trevathan, Sissy Goff, and David Thomas are the authors of nine books around topics related to child development, parenting, and family counseling including the wildly popular, Are My Kids On Track? . From their learnings at Daystar Counseling Ministries, or as locals call it, "the little yellow house that helps people", Goff and Thomas operate the Raising Boys and Girls ministry to develop additional books and speaking opportunities that address the most pressing issues facing families today.

Find the latest episodes of the podcast at raisingboysandgirls.com/listen.

MINNO

Minno helps kids and grownups experience the goodness of God through trustworthy and captivating stories that lead to meaningful family conversations. Minno offers on- and off-screen experiences through the Minno platform, with streaming-on-demand and ad-free subscription video content and Minno Life, an online parent hub with weekly-updated practical resources including blogs, a podcast, and the award-winning Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids. The name Minno comes from the Greek word for "abide" which drives their mission to curate and create content that sparks the wow and wonder of God while encouraging families to abide in Christ's always-awesome love.

DAYSTAR COUNSELING MINISTRIES

Daystar Counseling Ministries, Inc. seeks to offer the hope of Christ to children, adolescents, and families in need. Through individual and group counseling, summer camp programs, leadership training, and parenting seminars, Daystar is dedicated to serving the greater Nashville area, as well as the community at large, with encouragement and support.

RAISING BOYS AND GIRLS

Melissa Trevathan, David Thomas, and Sissy Goff have been counseling kids and families for a collective 75+ years at Daystar Counseling Ministries, a place that one child calls "the yellow house that helps people." Together they formed Raising Boys and Girls, a ministry that aims to take what they learn from the kids and families they interact with daily and share it beyond the walls of the Daystar house by way of parenting books, a podcast, and conferences across the country and beyond.

