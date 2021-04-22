Minno Life's Raising Boys & Girls Podcast Reaches 1 Million Downloads, Becoming Top Parent Resource

Minno Life's Raising Boys & Girls podcast is a hope-filled and evidence-based tool that today's parents can rely on to inform their daily parenting practices and build their family culture. The show's top downloads on kids and covid, patience, consistency, and balance highlight critical pain-points in parenting, each addressed by national leading experts and authors. The Raising Boys and Girls podcast is a partnership between Minno and Daystar Counseling Ministries , both Nashville, Tennessee-based, organizations focused on supporting families as they navigate a life of faith and connection.

"This is core to our mission—to be a resource—and we are so thrilled that parents are consistently and in growing numbers turning to this content as they ride the parenting rollercoaster," says Sissy Goff, M.Ed., LPC-MHSP, CCATP, seven-time author, and principal at Daystar Counseling Ministries. "No one should face parenting alone, whether you're in a relationship, single, a grandparent, or another caregiver entrusted with a child's growing up years. While we wish we could meet with every family like those we see regularly in our practice, we are so glad our virtual door is opening wider!"

"This podcast is part of a broad range of support for parents that Minno offers, from Biblical programs on our streaming app to articles and guides on key parent topics," says Erick Goss, co-founder and CEO of Minno. "We know that parents can feel lonely as they try to raise their kids in faith. Our research tells us that. The community that is being built around this podcast and other resources available is one we only hope to expand."

New podcasts will continue throughout the summer, delving into topics like technology, summer camps, and encouragement for grandparents. Season 4 will premier in the Fall around the theme of the book, Modern Parents, Vintage Values, and will feature national voices including:

Dr. Meg Meeker , Ph.D., best-selling author, pediatrician, and parenting expert

Arlene Pellicane, author, speaker, podcaster, screen-time expert

Dr. Chinwé Williams, licensed professional counselor, author and speaker

Rachel Cruz , best-selling author, host of the Rachel Cruz Show

Regular contributing voices include:

Sissy Goff , M.Ed., LPC-MHSP, CCATP, Director of Child & Adolescent Counseling, Daystar Counseling Ministries and co-founder of Raising Boys and Girls ministry.

David Thomas, LMSW, Director of Family Counseling, Boys' Counselor & Group Leader at Daystar Counseling Ministries and co-founder of Raising Boys and Girls ministry.

Melissa Trevathan, MRE, Founder, Executive Director, Daystar Counseling Ministries.

Collectively, Daystar Counseling Ministries and Minno are authors to numerous blog posts on the Minno Life Blog, while each organization individually publishes content related to faith and family.

Daystar Counseling principals Melissa Trevathan , Sissy Goff , and David Thomas are the authors of nine books around topics related to child development, parenting, and family counseling including the wildly popular, Are My Kids On Track? . From their learnings at Daystar Counseling Ministries, or as locals call it, "the little yellow house that helps people," Goff and Thomas operate the Raising Boys and Girls ministry to develop additional books and speaking opportunities that address the most pressing issues facing families today.



Minno is the creator of the Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids, the fastest selling children's Bible ever, with more than 50,000 units sold in the first year and recipient of the 2020 Christian Book Award. Monthly, Minno releases Life Guides that offer "quick reads" on top-of-mind parenting topics such as emotions and technology. Each of these efforts comes in conjunction with Minno's streaming video on demand service, which offers a variety of primarily Christian content including VeggieTales, Owlegories, Jungle Beat, Micah's Super Vlog, and more.

Find the latest episodes of the podcast at raisingboysandgirls.com/listen.

RAISING BOYS AND GIRLS

Melissa Trevathan, David Thomas, and Sissy Goff have been counseling kids and families for a collective 75+ years at Daystar Counseling Ministries, a place that one child calls "the yellow house that helps people." Together they formed Raising Boys and Girls, a ministry that aims to take what they learn from the kids and families they interact with daily and share it beyond the walls of the Daystar house by way of parenting books, a podcast, and conferences across the country and beyond.

DAYSTAR COUNSELING MINISTRIES

Daystar Counseling Ministries, Inc. seeks to offer the hope of Christ to children, adolescents, and families in need. Through individual and group counseling, summer camp programs, leadership training, and parenting seminars, Daystar is dedicated to serving the greater Nashville area, as well as the community at large, with encouragement and support.

MINNO

Minno helps kids and grownups experience the goodness of God through trustworthy and captivating stories that lead to meaningful family conversations. Minno offers on- and off-screen experiences through the Minno platform, with streaming-on-demand and ad-free subscription video content and Minno Life, an online parent hub with weekly-updated practical resources including blogs, a podcast, and the award-winning Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids. The name Minno comes from the Greek word for "abide" which drives their mission to curate and create content that sparks the wow and wonder of God while encouraging families to abide in Christ's always-awesome love.

