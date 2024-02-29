MINNO MAKES TACKLING TRICKY TOPICS EASY FOR CHRISTIAN PARENTS WITH MULTIMEDIA EASTER EXPERIENCE FOR KIDS

NEW family devotionals, animated Easter special, award-winning kids Bible, free downloadables, and new curriculum spark kids' curiosity and invite them to experience the love of Jesus this Easter

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Easter season, Minno, the global leader in Christian media for kids and families, is expanding their signature multimedia MINNO LAUGH AND GROW BIBLE FOR KIDS brand to better support faith formation!

Easter can bring up some tricky topics and sticky subjects for Christian families. Parents hoping to share a biblical understanding of Easter with their kids may very well find themselves stumped by some common questions that come up in conversations this time of year. For example, kids may be asking: What is sin? or Why did Jesus have to die?

The MINNO LAUGH AND GROW BIBLE FOR KIDS: EASTER SPECIAL addresses these questions and more. Recently honored with the 2023 Silver Crown Award in the children's category by the International Christian Visual Media organization (IVCM), there is no better biblical retelling of the Easter story for kids–and no easier way for parents to create a shared faith experience for their families.

The 32-minute Easter special is an extension of the original animated series, which is based on the award-winning, top-selling children's Bible print edition written by the creator of VeggieTales. There is also a downloadable LAUGH AND GROW BIBLE EASTER FAMILY GUIDE filled with discussion questions, games, and other offline ways to experience fun and meaningful conversations this season. With its multimedia brand experience, the Minno Laugh and Grow Bible gives kids and families the opportunity to READ, WATCH, PLAY, and PRAY together with the most comprehensive, engaging, and kid-friendly journey through the Easter story available.

Just in time for Holy Week, Minno added the brand new EASTER 5 MINUTE FAMILY DEVOTIONAL series. The devotional episodes are a simple way to engage kids in faith-building conversations about Easter. There is one 5-minute devotional for each corresponding episode in the Laugh and Grow Bible Easter series, further expanding the learning opportunities with the corresponding chapter in the print Bible.

Additionally, Minno has joined forces with RaiseUpFaith to introduce a new LAUGH AND GROW BIBLE CHURCH CURRICULUM, offering an unparalleled interactive learning experience. RaiseUpFaith is a global curriculum platform dedicated to curating and creating engaging, faith-inspired learning content for children. While more from the partnership will be coming soon, the Easter curriculum can be accessed now through RaiseUpFaith's online platform, available across the globe.

"The Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids is at the heart of all the work we do at Minno. Our goal is to help kids experience Jesus everyday in age-appropriate ways that build a strong foundation of faith," said Jess Wolstenholm, VP of Education and Publishing for Minno. "All of the content we curate and create goes through a rigorous screening or development process to ensure we deliver the most biblically accurate, effective, and fun Bible-learning resources for kids. The Laugh and Grow Bible Easter resources were intentionally designed to make the hard parts of the story a little bit easier for kids to understand through a wide range of content parents and pastors can use to foster learning, creativity, and faith formation."

When it comes to helping kids experience Jesus every day, in every way—on and off screens—Minno's LAUGH AND GROW BIBLE FOR KIDS delivers! A hit with parents and kids, the animated series has brought unprecedented growth to Minno's streaming service. The series is also largely responsible for growing Minno Kids' YouTube Channel subscribers a staggering 1000% year-over-year, reaching over 50 million views in the past 12 months. With new original content, new curriculum, free resources for churches and teachers, publishing expansion, continued partnerships with top-tier influencers and board members (including Tim Tebow and Shawn Johnson East), and more, you're not going to want to miss out on Minno this Easter!

For more information and to stay updated on Minno's latest releases, please visit www.GoMinno.com.

ABOUT MINNO

Minno is the leading voice globally for using media to spark kids' imaginations and curiosity around God and the Bible. The Minno Kids streaming service is available as an app on all platforms. Minno Originals creates shows produced in partnership with top industry talent. Minno's publishing program includes the award-winning, best-selling "Minno Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids." With the fastest-growing YouTube Channel for Christian Kids, along with parent resources, blogs, life guides, and more, Minno is where God's goodness and love comes to life for kids. To find out more, go to www.gominno.com .

