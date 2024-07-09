Minno Presents: 'Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids: Who is Jesus?' Special Available for Streaming Friday, July 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minno, the #1 source of Christian content for kids and families, is thrilled to announce the premiere of the Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids: Who is Jesus? special, available for streaming on July 12. Perfect for children and families to watch together and grow in their understanding of Jesus and His love for us, this engaging 30-minute special is based on the award-winning, top-selling Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids print edition written by the creator of VeggieTales®. To celebrate the launch of the special, the Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids print edition will be available for the special price of only $1, while supplies last.

The Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids: Who is Jesus? special was developed when the creators began animating classic stories about Jesus' life such as: John baptizing Jesus, Jesus' temptation in the desert, Jesus choosing His disciples, and the Sermon on the Mount.

"We recognized that while many children are often exposed to the birth of Jesus in Christmas stories, and the death and resurrection of Jesus at Easter, it's also important for kids to learn more about who Jesus is and how He lived. Before we ask kids to love and follow Jesus, they have to grow to know Him," said Jess Wolstenholm, Minno VP of Education and Publishing, and Executive Producer of the animated series. "This special will be a wonderful catalyst for parents to help their child develop a more personal understanding of Jesus."

Minno is also offering a free downloadable companion Family Guide that provides additional insights, a memory verse, reading plan, discussion questions, and coloring sheets to help families dive deeper into the stories and themes presented in the special. Through both the visual content and companion resources, families will be able to watch, laugh, and grow in their understanding of who Jesus is and why He came to be our Savior and friend.

More than just children's Bible stories, the Minno Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids is the most comprehensive, age-appropriate and engaging presentation of the Good News of Jesus' love available. Through the books, series, specials, devotionals and downloadable resources, families can read a story in the print edition, and then watch a fully-animated version of the story in the series and in the special, and continue the experience through off-screen fun. Filled with beloved Bible moments, curious questions, support for sticky subjects and tricky topics, there is no better way for families to grow in the truth of God's Word together!

To learn more, stream the special and access the additional resources, visit: www.gominno.com/jesus

