Minno's Free Easter Special Now Available in Four Languages

Number One Christian Children's Streaming Platform Offers Award-Winning Easter Special in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and American Sign Language

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minno, the #1 source of Christian content for kids has made its Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids Easter Special available to watch free, in four languages, so that more families can access the award-winning content this Easter season.

Minno has made its Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids Easter Special available to watch free in four languages this Easter. Post this Minno's "Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids Easter Special" is available to watch free online, in four languages

The special offers a gentle, age-appropriate retelling of the biblical Easter story, designed to help parents navigate the more difficult aspects of the narrative—including the death and resurrection of Jesus— in a way that is accessible and meaningful for young children. Developed with careful attention to how the story is presented, Minno aims to give parents a trusted starting point for conversations about Jesus' death and resurrection.

Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids Easter Special is available for streaming online at no cost in four language versions: English (the award-winning special, now expanded with seven new songs); Spanish, Portuguese, and for the first time, American Sign Language (ASL).

"Easter is the most important story we can share with our kids, but for a lot of parents, it's not always easy to know how to do that in a way that feels right for their child," said Erick Goss, Co-Founder and CEO of Minno. "Our goal with this special is to give families a trusted, accessible way to experience the story of Jesus together. Making it available in multiple languages, English, Spanish, Portuguese and ASL, is part of our commitment to meet families where they are and help kids experience Jesus every day."

The Easter special is part of Minno's broader and award-winning Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids franchise, which includes more than 50 episodes covering Genesis through Revelation, the Laugh and Grow Bible Learning Series (Numbers, ABCs, Colors, Emotions, Opposites and Shapes), the Laugh and Grow Bible (award-winning book).

Minno will expand the series with Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids: Jesus Stories, a new book and companion animated series releasing this Fall, 2026.

LINKS to Minno's free Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids Easter Special:

English

Spanish

Portuguese

ASL

For more information visit www.gominno.com.

About Minno

Minno is the #1 source of Christian content for kids and families. Named after the Greek word menō (to abide) from John 15:4–5, Minno exists to help families abide in Christ—in the everyday moments of life. With a fast-growing streaming platform, the #1 YouTube channel for Christian kids, and best-selling books like The Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids, Minno helps kids and their families experience Jesus every day, on and off screens. Minno's original shows are made in partnership with top Christian creators, child development experts, theologians and educational media specialists to set new standards of excellence. Available on all major platforms, and supporting parents with resources, devotionals, and blogs, Minno is where God's love comes to life for kids around the world. Learn more at www.GoMinno.com.

SOURCE Minno