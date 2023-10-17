Mintos launches high-yield Fractional Bonds for retail investors

RIGA, Latvia, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintos , the largest platform in Europe for investing in loans, is pleased to announce the launch of high-yield Fractional Bonds. This offering opens up the world of fixed-income securities to retail investors in Europe, making it accessible and easy for anyone to diversify their portfolio with bonds.

Historically bonds, and especially high-yield bonds, have predominantly been within reach of institutional investors or individuals wielding substantial capital, making them notably less accessible to retail investors. Starting today, Mintos enables individuals to invest in high-yield bonds with as little as €50 and zero commissions, transforming the way people approach investing in debt instruments.

Initially, Mintos will offer investments in high-yield corporate bonds issued by the lending companies present on the Mintos platform. Meanwhile, the company is already working on expanding its offering to encompass bonds of firms in various industries, such as agriculture, manufacturing, and more.

To access high-yield bonds on Mintos, investors invest in Fractional Bonds, asset-backed securities issued by Mintos special purpose entity that fully reflect the economic gains and capital repayments tied to specific underlying bonds. Therefore, through Fractional Bonds, investors enjoy regular, fixed returns from the underlying bond. Each Fractional Bond is associated with a unique International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), ensuring transparency and traceability.

"Mintos is committed to empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures by providing access to a diverse range of investment opportunities. The launch of high-yield Fractional Bonds is a significant step towards achieving this goal, ensuring that all investors, regardless of their financial means, can benefit from the stability of returns and low volatility that bonds offer." comments Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos.

For more information about Mintos and the Fractional Bonds, please visit Mintos bonds .

About Mintos

Mintos is a leading financial technology company headquartered in Riga, Latvia. Established in 2015, Mintos has evolved into Europe's largest platform for investing in loans, managing over €600 million in assets under administration and serving a diverse community of more than 500,000 registered users. Designed for investors seeking simplicity, Mintos offers an easy-to-use platform with automated portfolios, enabling users to grow their wealth starting with as little as €50. Mintos is an authorized investment firm under MiFID, adhering to all investor protection requirements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244368/mintos_logo.jpg

SOURCE Mintos