Mintos launches high-yield Fractional Bonds for retail investors

News provided by

Mintos

17 Oct, 2023, 02:15 ET

RIGA, Latvia, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintos, the largest platform in Europe for investing in loans, is pleased to announce the launch of high-yield Fractional Bonds. This offering opens up the world of fixed-income securities to retail investors in Europe, making it accessible and easy for anyone to diversify their portfolio with bonds.

Historically bonds, and especially high-yield bonds, have predominantly been within reach of institutional investors or individuals wielding substantial capital, making them notably less accessible to retail investors. Starting today, Mintos enables individuals to invest in high-yield bonds with as little as €50 and zero commissions, transforming the way people approach investing in debt instruments.

Initially, Mintos will offer investments in high-yield corporate bonds issued by the lending companies present on the Mintos platform. Meanwhile, the company is already working on expanding its offering to encompass bonds of firms in various industries, such as agriculture, manufacturing, and more.

To access high-yield bonds on Mintos, investors invest in Fractional Bonds, asset-backed securities issued by Mintos special purpose entity that fully reflect the economic gains and capital repayments tied to specific underlying bonds. Therefore, through Fractional Bonds, investors enjoy regular, fixed returns from the underlying bond. Each Fractional Bond is associated with a unique International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), ensuring transparency and traceability.

"Mintos is committed to empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures by providing access to a diverse range of investment opportunities. The launch of high-yield Fractional Bonds is a significant step towards achieving this goal, ensuring that all investors, regardless of their financial means, can benefit from the stability of returns and low volatility that bonds offer." comments Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos.

For more information about Mintos and the Fractional Bonds, please visit Mintos bonds.

About Mintos

Mintos is a leading financial technology company headquartered in Riga, Latvia. Established in 2015, Mintos has evolved into Europe's largest platform for investing in loans, managing over €600 million in assets under administration and serving a diverse community of more than 500,000 registered users. Designed for investors seeking simplicity, Mintos offers an easy-to-use platform with automated portfolios, enabling users to grow their wealth starting with as little as €50. Mintos is an authorized investment firm under MiFID, adhering to all investor protection requirements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244368/mintos_logo.jpg

SOURCE Mintos

Also from this source

Mintos lance Fractional Bonds, des obligations fractionnaires à haut rendement pour les investisseurs particuliers

Mintos lance Fractional Bonds, des obligations fractionnaires à haut rendement pour les investisseurs particuliers

Mintos, la plus grande plateforme d'investissement dans les prêts en Europe, est heureuse d'annoncer le lancement de Fractional Bonds, obligations...
Mintos lanza Fractional Bonds, bonos fraccionarios de alto rendimiento para inversores minoristas

Mintos lanza Fractional Bonds, bonos fraccionarios de alto rendimiento para inversores minoristas

Mintos, la plataforma más grande de Europa para invertir en préstamos, se complace en anunciar el lanzamiento de Fractional Bonds, bonos...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.