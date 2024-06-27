Mintos launches Smart Cash to maximize cash holdings via BlackRock-managed fund

BERLIN, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintos, a leading multi-asset platform offering a unique mix of alternative and traditional investment options, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest product: Mintos Smart Cash. This new money market fund offering is a great addition to the loans, bonds, ETFs, and real estate already available on Mintos.

Mintos Smart Cash provides investors with a secure and low-risk opportunity to place their money in the BlackRock ICS Euro Liquidity Fund, an AAA-rated money market fund[1] managed by BlackRock, one of the world's leading providers of investment, advisory and risk management solutions. The pooled funds are invested in top-rated, short-term securities such as bank deposits and government securities, historically associated with stable returns.

With an entry point of just €1, Mintos Smart Cash offers an efficient and accessible way to manage money for all levels of investors. It is an appealing option which could be used as an alternative to or alongside traditional bank deposits, with the potential to earn high-interest returns of up to 3.75% annually[2], paid monthly.

Smart Cash provides the convenience of same-day liquidity, while offering current market interest rates. Unlike traditional bank deposits, Smart Cash ensures unparalleled flexibility, allowing same-day access to funds without lock-in periods, withdrawal limitations, or penalties associated with term deposits. Moving cash in and out of Mintos Smart Cash is seamless, requiring just one click.

Investors in the money market fund benefit from AAA-rated security, the highest rating possible according to the three major rating agencies: S&P, Moody's, and Fitch.

"Mintos Smart Cash offers an attractive blend of security, flexibility, and returns, providing our investors with a valuable opportunity to diversify their portfolios and manage their cash. We're pleased to introduce a BlackRock-managed fund, making it more accessible to retail investors using our platform," says Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos.

Mintos Smart Cash is currently available to investors with tax residencies in Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland, with the potential for additional countries to be added over time.

For more information about Mintos Smart Cash, visit www.mintos.com/en/smart-cash/invest/

The value of your investment can fluctuate, and the invested capital is at risk.

A Money Market Fund (MMF) is not a guaranteed investment vehicle. An investment in MMFs is different from an investment in deposits; the principal invested in an MMF is capable of fluctuation and the risk of loss of the principal is to be borne by the investor. The MMF does not rely on external support for guaranteeing the liquidity of the MMF or stabilizing the NAV per share.

[1] The Fund is rated by an external rating agency(ies). Such rating is solicited and financed by BlackRock.

[2] This is the current yield and is subject to change in line with the interest rate environment.

