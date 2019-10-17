MIO Launches mioPOD Heart Rate Tracker for Elite Performance Training

Unlike traditional wrist-based monitors, mioPOD was designed to reliably capture heart rate during intense exercises, such as cycling, high intensity interval training, gym and personal trainer workouts, body resistance, weight training, TRX, resistance training and for any athlete serious about performance training. Since it is worn on your arm rather than your wrist, mioPOD is more resilient to blood flow, generating a more consistent signal with less noise and allows for reliable heart rate tracking. While wrist-based devices perform well on flat roads or during even-paced exercises, they are often susceptible to inaccuracies during irregular exercises and training.

MIO unveiled mioPOD at FIBO USA, the world's largest event for fitness, health and wellness.

"We set out to create a performance training tracker for those serious about personal training, delivering EKG-accurate heart rate data at performance-level speeds without the need for an uncomfortable chest strap," said MIO Vice President of Sales, Marcelo Aller. "Our mission for the last two decades has been to empower everyone to reach his or her goals using our innovative technology, to achieve personal records, better themselves, and – most importantly – to train with heart."

mioPOD was designed with ultimate flexibility to enhance user experience. Paired with the free mioAPP, mioPOD provides users with advanced performance analytics and a personalized training plan to optimize workouts and improve performance. mioPOD is also compatible with leading workout apps, such as NRC, Pear, Runkeeper, Sufferfest, UA Run and Zwift, empowering users to stream their heart rate to existing platforms. mioPOD also stores up to 30 hours of workout data, letting users sync and review workout data and history at any time with the mioAPP.

In addition to its performance-level heart rate monitoring, mioPOD and mioAPP's unique solution delivers unique features that are designed to enhance user training with:

Cardio Pilot™: Glanceable technology color zones that alert you to real-time heart rate intensity, helping to keep you in your cardio zone, according to your personal training goals.

Glanceable technology color zones that alert you to real-time heart rate intensity, helping to keep you in your cardio zone, according to your personal training goals. Haptic Alerts: Warn you if the signal is on, low battery status or when you simply traversed into a new selected cardio training zone.

Warn you if the signal is on, low battery status or when you simply traversed into a new selected cardio training zone. Recovery Time Advisor: Predicts the amount of time required to be in a ready state for the next challenging effort

Predicts the amount of time required to be in a ready state for the next challenging effort Training Load: Reports how hard you've been working over the past week, calculating the accumulated impact of all heart rate recorded training.

Reports how hard you've been working over the past week, calculating the accumulated impact of all heart rate recorded training. Training Effect: Provides real-time feedback on the impact of your longer submaximal training during your aerobic fitness. It is a personalized score which takes into account your current aerobic fitness level and training history.

Provides real-time feedback on the impact of your longer submaximal training during your aerobic fitness. It is a personalized score which takes into account your current aerobic fitness level and training history. Valencell Optical Sensor: This ultra-low-power Valencell Optical technology provides more accurate signal process of your heart beats.

To learn more about mio or to purchase mioPOD, visit www.mio-labs.com.

About MIO

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, MIO – the consumer product arm of Mio-Labs Inc. – has created performance wearables to empower fitness-minded individuals since 1999. MIO's adaptive training insights are designed to optimize training and performance, guiding athletes at every level to perform at their peak. To learn more about MIO, visit www.mio-labs.com.

SOURCE MIO

Related Links

http://www.mio-labs.com

