Miracle Flights and Paradies Lagardère Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of "Skyler" Partnership

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Flights and Paradies Lagardère today mark the first anniversary of their national partnership launched through the exclusive airplane plush toy, Skyler, now sold in Paradies Lagardère airport retail stores across the United States. Since its debut, every Skyler purchase has directly supported free commercial flights for children and families traveling to access life-changing medical care far from home.

The collaboration was first introduced at the 2025 Airport Experience Conference in Washington, D.C., when Paradies Lagardère Chief Executive Officer Gregg Paradies unveiled Skyler to the public. By transforming travel retail purchases into charitable contributions, the partnership demonstrates how everyday moments in airports can help remove barriers to critical healthcare.

"Skyler represents more than a plush toy. It represents compassion in motion. Over the past year, this partnership with Paradies Lagardère has helped transform everyday travel moments into life-changing journeys for families navigating serious medical challenges. We are deeply grateful for their commitment to innovation, generosity, and shared purpose. Together, we are proving that when businesses lead with heart, distance becomes powerless," said Leslie Baron-Mosley, Chief Executive Officer, Miracle Flights.

"At Paradies Lagardère, we believe the travel journey should create meaningful connections beyond the airport experience. Our partnership with Miracle Flights and the launch of Skyler reflect our commitment to making a real difference in the communities we serve. It is incredibly rewarding to know that each Skyler sold helps a child reach critical medical care. This collaboration demonstrates the powerful impact that purpose-driven retail can have when it aligns with a mission that truly changes lives," said Gregg Paradies, Chief Executive Officer, Paradies Lagardère.

Over the past year, Skyler has become both a symbol of compassion and a tangible way for travelers to support families navigating complex medical journeys. The initiative reflects a shared commitment by both organizations to expand access to specialized treatment and to demonstrate the power of purpose-driven partnerships.

Since 1985, Miracle Flights has provided more than 170,000 free flights and coordinated over 102 million miles of travel for families needing specialized medical care. Partnerships like Skyler help ensure that distance is never a barrier to healing.

As the collaboration enters its second year, both organizations remain focused on expanding awareness, increasing retail participation, and deepening the program's impact nationwide. Travelers and supporters are invited to be part of Skyler's continued impact by purchasing the exclusive plush toy at participating Paradies Lagardère airport retail locations nationwide or by learning more about Miracle Flights' mission at miracleflights.org. Each purchase helps ensure that no child's access to life-changing medical care is limited by distance, transforming everyday journeys into pathways to healing.

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights provides free commercial airline flights to children and families in need of life-changing medical care not available in their local communities. Since 1985, the organization has helped families overcome the burden of distance so they can access critical treatment. Learn more at miracleflights.org.

About Paradies Lagardère

Paradies Lagardère is a leading North American airport travel retailer and restaurateur, committed to delivering exceptional passenger experiences while supporting the communities it serves. Through innovative partnerships and purpose-driven initiatives, the company continues to integrate social impact into the travel journey.

SOURCE Miracle Flights