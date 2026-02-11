Miracle Flights Appoints Eric Grilly to Board of Directors, Strengthening National Leadership and Growth Strategy

Grilly to Bring More than 20 Years of Executive Leadership and Operational Expertise to the Board

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Flights, the nation's leading medical flight charity, today announced the appointment of Eric Grilly, President of Cirrus Aviation Services and Founder and Managing Partner of Velona Ventures, to its Board of Directors.

Grilly brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience across private aviation, private equity advisory, live entertainment, media, and sports. His background in scaling complex organizations, driving operational excellence, and building sustainable growth platforms will support Miracle Flights as it continues its evolution into a truly national nonprofit with expanded partnerships and long-term impact.

"Eric brings a rare combination of strategic rigor, operational insight, and mission-driven leadership," said Leslie Baron-Mosley, Chief Executive Officer of Miracle Flights. "As we continue to expand our national footprint and strengthen our partnerships, his experience building high-performing organizations will be invaluable. We are honored to welcome him to the Board at this pivotal moment for Miracle Flights."

Currently, Grilly serves as President of Cirrus Aviation, where he leads strategic growth and operational scalability for a best-in-class private aviation company specializing in charter services and aircraft management. He is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Velona Ventures, a strategic advisory and consulting firm that supports private equity portfolio companies and founder-led businesses in accelerating growth and building sustainable leadership capability.

Previously, Grilly held senior executive roles across global live entertainment and media, including as President of the Resident Shows Division for Cirque du Soleil, where he oversaw six flagship productions in Las Vegas and the Cirque du Soleil–Disney collaboration, Drawn to Life, in Orlando. He also served as CEO of VStar Entertainment Group, President of Alli Sports at NBC Sports Group, and Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer for NBC Sports Regional Networks.

"Eric's breadth of experience and his ability to scale organizations with both discipline and heart make him an exceptional addition to our Board," said Dr. Chris Khorsandi, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "As Miracle Flights continues to grow nationally, Eric's leadership will help ensure we remain operationally strong, strategically focused, and deeply committed to the families we serve."

"I am honored to join the Board of Miracle Flights and support an organization that delivers such tangible, life-changing impact," said Eric Grilly. "The mission resonates deeply with me, and I'm inspired by the dedication of the team, Board, and partners who make this work possible. I look forward to contributing my experience to help the organization continue to grow, innovate, and serve even more families in need."

Grilly's appointment reinforces Miracle Flights' commitment to strong governance, strategic growth, and long-term sustainability as the organization expands its national reach and partnerships.

