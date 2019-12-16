Miracle Mile Advisors Named to List of Top 20 Most Charitable Advisory Firms by Invest in Others Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Mile Advisors, one of California's fastest growing independent investment advisory firms, has been honored as a 2019 Charitable Champion by Invest In Others. The prestigious list is comprised of 20 financial advisory firms across the nation that display exemplary efforts to give back to their communities by promoting a culture of philanthropy amongst employees.

The list was carefully curated by a panel of judges who work blindly to award recognition based off of employee benefits, company contributions and philanthropic events and programs offered by the firms. Earlier this year, Invest In Others named Miracle Mile Advisors' Founder Brock Moseley a Volunteer of The Year finalist.

"The Miracle Mile Advisors family is proud to be recognized for our combined efforts to better the communities we live in and serve. From the beginning, we have practiced and upheld our principles of giving back to the highest standards. Avid involvement in volunteering and philanthropy is critical to bonding us as a team and leaving an impact on our community."

The firm continues to receive national and local recognition for its commitment to business growth, employing standout advisors and offering comprehensive and tailored financial advice to clients.

Miracle Mile Advisors is considered an industry leader with recognitions in InvestmentNews, Barron's, Inc. Magazine, Los Angeles Business Journal and more. These remarkable accomplishments are a result of the firm's passion and dedication for having a standout culture and offering top-tier financial advice, while avidly supporting the communities it serves.

About Miracle Mile Advisors: Miracle Mile Advisors is a leader in providing independent investment advice to high net worth families and businesses nationwide. As one of the fastest growing independent registered investment advisors in Los Angeles, the firm is committed to providing sophisticated, customized and objective financial plans using portfolios with low cost and tax efficient strategies for risk management.

