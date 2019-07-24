Miracle Mile Advisors Recognized as a Top 50 Fastest Growing Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Mile Advisors, one of California's fastest growing independent investment advisory firms, continues to receive industry recognition as a result of its rapid growth and outstanding accomplishments.

Miracle Mile Advisors was named by Financial Times as one of 2019's Top Registered Investment Advisers, and appeared on FA Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms and RIA Ranking lists.

This year's list selection process was said to be one of the most competitive years to date.

Through extensive research, Miracle Mile Advisors was hand-selected by FA Magazine and listed as No. 8 on the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list. Additionally, Financial Times surveyed over 2,000 RIA firms across 37 states, and only 300 top RIAs were selected.

The increasingly competitive nature of the RIA space can in part be attributed to the amount of merger and acquisition activity over the past few years. In the past twelve months, there has been a record breaking 176 RIA deals, including Miracle Mile Advisors' expansion to Orange County.

"These recognitions are a result of the commitment and passion demonstrated by the Miracle Mile team. I could not be happier to work alongside this talented group," said Kevin Barlow, Managing Director of Miracle Mile Advisors.

Miracle Mile Advisors continues to be an industry leader in providing a top-tier culture and client experience. Earlier this year, Miracle Mile Advisors was honored with best workplace awards from InvestmentNews and Inc. Magazine.

About Miracle Mile Advisors: Miracle Mile Advisors is a leader in providing independent investment advice to high net worth families and businesses nationwide. As one of the fastest growing independent registered investment advisors in Los Angeles, the firm is committed to providing sophisticated, customized and objective financial plans using portfolios with low cost and tax efficient strategies for risk management.

