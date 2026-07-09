Miri Introduces Self-Service Cellular Data and SIM Card Management Platform for NetConnect+ Plans

Online portal offers customers self-serve management tools and valuable usage insights for Miri's global multi-carrier data plans

READING, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miri Technologies Inc. is rolling out a new online portal that provides customers and resellers with self-serve management tools and usage analytics for the company's NetConnect+ global mobile data plans. The intuitive Miri Data Platform lets users manage the full lifecycle of NetConnect+ SIM cards and plans themselves, from provisioning new SIMs to usage reporting and billing.

The new Miri Data Platform offers customers self-serve management tools and valuable usage insights to control and monitor Miri's global NetConnect+ multi-carrier cellular data plans.

Miri's global NetConnect+ SIM cards and data plans provide robust 5G and 4G connectivity with the flexibility to stay connected wherever users travel. Supporting all US carriers and over 600 worldwide, NetConnect+ plans can utilize major carriers or fall back to regional providers as needed. Ideal for use with the award-winning Miri X510 dual-cellular bonding router or third-party routers running the miriOS operating system, NetConnect+ SIMs and data plans are also compatible with a wide array of third-party hotspots and mobile devices.

The Miri Data Platform dashboard provides users with full autonomy to control and monitor usage of their purchased NetConnect+ SIM cards. It enables self-activation of new NetConnect+ SIMs while offering at-a-glance views of active SIMs and their associated devices, along with high-level usage information. Users can also:

Override automatic carrier selection to assign SIM cards to specific carriers (currently for U.S. carriers only; manual selection of global carriers planned for Q3)

View deeper data usage analytics for individual or multiple SIMs

Set usage limits on specified SIMs

Manage data pools (for users of NetConnect+ shared data plans)

Manage billing information and invoices

The portal also gives authorized Miri resellers and distributors the ability to view and manage their customers' NetConnect+ SIMs and data plans.

A variety of NetConnect+ plans are available to match customer needs, including:

Pay As You Go: charged per GB based on region of usage

Bundled: provides a set amount of data per month for a single SIM card; available in the United States only

Shared: provides a set amount of data to be shared across multiple SIMs, available in the United States and select international regions

"Customers already love the flexibility offered by our NetConnect+ plans, from their worldwide usability to being able to choose pay-as-you-go or fixed plans to align with their projects and needs," said Ryan Brenneman, co-founder and CTO of Miri Technologies. "The new Miri Data Platform provides even more value to NetConnect+ customers by giving them greater control, important insights into their usage and 24/7 access to managing their plans."

Miri is rolling out the new data platform to NetConnect+ customers on a phased basis, with invitations being sent throughout the coming month. Existing customers who want earlier access to the platform can request an invitation by contacting the Miri support team.

For more information, please visit www.miri.tech.

About Miri Technologies, Inc. – Miri Technologies (www.miri.tech) provides reliable, flexible, easy-to-operate solutions that ensure the smooth, uninterrupted movement of critical data and video –regardless of network conditions, location or workflow requirements. By enabling resilient internet connectivity anywhere along with efficient IP media transport, Miri helps organizations stay connected, stream with confidence and avoid the complexity, cost and format lock-in associated with traditional alternatives.

Copyright 2026 Miri Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Miri is a trademark of Miri Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective holders.

SOURCE Miri Technologies, Inc.