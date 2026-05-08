Miri V410 Encoder/Decoder Wins 2026 NAB Show Product of the Year and TV Tech Best of Show Awards

Versatile, user-focused solution for streaming and IP media workflows earns dual accolades for innovation and practical benefits

READING, Pa., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second straight year, Miri Technologies Inc. has been honored with a pair of coveted awards at the broadcast, media and entertainment industry's premier global exhibition. Earning the same prestigious accolades that Miri's X510 bonding router won in 2025, the company's new V410 live 4K encoder/decoder was recognized with a 2026 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Streaming category, and with Future's Best of Show Award presented by TV Tech.

Miri Technologies' new V410 live 4K video encoder/decoder was honored with a 2026 NAB Show Product of the Year award and Future's Best of Show Award at the broadcast, media and entertainment industry's premier global exhibition.

Designed with an emphasis on the user experience for live streaming and IP production workflows, the Miri V410 encoder/decoder combines intuitive control interfaces with flexible format support – from SRT, RTMP and NDI® to the emerging OMT protocol – and robust connectivity including built-in Wi-Fi 7. Its elegant web interface is complemented by a front-panel LCD screen and configurable buttons for easy on-device control and monitoring. Thoughtful details like a large, customizable tally light ring around the top of the unit and front-panel VU meters further enhance operator convenience, while two-factor authentication bolsters security against all-too-common cyberattacks on media infrastructure.

"The V410's focus on usability goes beyond just features and formats in an effort to truly improve day-to-day operations for our customers," said Ryan Brenneman, co-founder and CTO of Miri Technologies. "NAB Show attendees from small production companies to major media enterprises told us how much they appreciated the V410's carefully crafted interfaces and design considerations, and being recognized with these awards is icing on the cake. Thanks very much to the award judges as well as everyone who came to experience the V410 at the event."

The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards are the official awards program of the annual event, recognizing some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors. Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony on the last day of the 2026 NAB Show.

"NAB is honored to recognize some of the industry's most innovative products that are shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization," said Eric Trabb, senior vice president, Strategic Alliances & Partnerships at NAB. "Congratulations to Miri Technologies on earning the 2026 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for the V410 encoder — a cutting-edge solution enhancing a critical stage of the content lifecycle and helping storytellers succeed in today's dynamic media landscape."

Future's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, perceived value and application in serving the industry. Future's TV Tech is dedicated to end users of professional video and audio products in market verticals including broadcast television, film and TV production, streaming, MVPDs, corporate/government, eSports, live events and more.

"The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best," said the Best of Show awards editorial team.

For more info about Miri Technologies and the V410 router, please visit www.miri.tech/v410.

About Miri Technologies, Inc. – Miri Technologies (www.miri.tech) develops innovative solutions that enable resilient internet connectivity anywhere and efficient IP media transport.

About NAB – The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About NAB Show – NAB Show is the premier global event powering the future of broadcast, media and entertainment, April 18–22, 2026 (exhibits April 19–22), in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, it convenes creators, technologists, exhibitors and decision-makers exploring breakthroughs in AI, the creator economy, sports, streaming and cloud. With curated destinations, immersive education and unmatched networking, NAB Show delivers both discovery and deal-making, attracting buyers with real influence. From its century-long legacy to today's multi-platform world, NAB Show remains the catalyst for innovation. Learn more at NABShow.com.

Copyright 2026 Miri Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Miri is a trademark of Miri Technologies, Inc. NDI® is a trademark of Vizrt NDI AB. All other trademarks are property of their respective holders.

SOURCE Miri Technologies, Inc.