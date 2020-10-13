Missing a seasonal boiler system check-up before winter could cost homeowners money and time

"Most boilers remain idle during warmer months, and when suddenly turned on, problems can occur," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "Having a malfunctioning boiler and no heat during a cold snap isn't just an inconvenience, it could be a health and safety hazard. Getting your boiler serviced before winter can ensure your family's comfort and safety."

The Petri Plumbing & Heating team is providing homeowners with the following warning signs that their boiler might need servicing now:

Thumping or gurgling noises: This could mean several things, but when this happens, your boiler needs to be inspected by a professional. Most boilers make some type of sound when working, but unusual sounds could mean low pressure, debris buildup or air in the system, all of which need to be addressed.

Leaks: Water leaks are never a good sign, and if not serviced, could end up meaning major trouble. Fixing a leak could be as simple as replacing a valve or a seal, or as complex as requiring a completely new boiler.

Pilot light issues: Whether the boiler uses gas or oil, when a pilot light repeatedly goes out, that means there is a problem. Debris, dirt or dust can all build up around the pilot light, causing a malfunction. Determining the problem and fixing it is a job for a professional who knows the safest way to correct the issue.

"Boiler maintenance is best left to professionals who will clean the burner and make sure all of the safety devices, such as high limit switches, relief valves, flame sensors and ignition devices are working properly," Petri explained. "An inspection should also include a check to make sure carbon monoxide, a silent and dangerous gas, is not escaping from the unit."

As an essential business, Petri Plumbing & Heating is committed to keeping customers and employees safe while providing exceptional service. The company is practicing social distancing and ensuring technicians sanitize their equipment and work spaces as well as wearing personal protective equipment. Petri Plumbing & Heating also offers Zero Contact Service to reduce the risk of spreading viruses.

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing, heating, cooling and drain cleaning needs. From boilers to furnaces, leaks to floods, and everything in between, our Service Experts are equipped for all repairs, installations, and upgrades, to get the job done right every time. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

