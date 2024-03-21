Mission Broadcasting Comments on F.C.C.'s March 21, 2024, Notice of Apparent Liability Ruling Regarding its Ownership of WPIX-TV, the CW of New York City

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Broadcasting, Inc. today released the following statement from its President, Dennis Thatcher, regarding the F.C.C. Notice of Apparent Liability:

"Mission Broadcasting has had a nearly 28-year track record of owning and operating commercial television stations with nary a blemish on our record. We have prided ourselves on conducting our business in an open and transparent manner with the Federal Communications Commission and other governmental agencies. Mission was granted the license for WPIX-TV by a full vote of the F.C.C. in December 2020. We believe that this attempt at "revisionist history" by this F.C.C. is unwarranted and we plan to contest this ruling to the full extent the law allows."

About Mission Broadcasting: Mission Broadcasting, Inc., a television broadcasting company founded in 1996, acquires, develops, and operates television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. Its stations provide programming to its markets' viewing audiences via cable or satellite services or over-the-air to those who utilize a television antenna. The company currently owns broadcast television stations in 26 markets across the country and has network affiliation agreements with ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW and MyNetwork. Mission's majority shareholder is Nancie J. Smith, who is the leading female owner of broadcast television stations in the U.S. Mission's portfolio includes stations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont.

Media Contact:

Dennis Thatcher

President, Mission Broadcasting, Inc.

440/554-7779, or [email protected]

SOURCE Mission Broadcasting, Inc.