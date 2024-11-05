Mission Family Heritage Family Practitioner from Laguna Niguel, CA now offers the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

New program offers the healthcare network's patients more time, personalized support and service

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full- service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Timothy P. Huston, MD a Mission Heritage family physician practicing in Laguna Niguel, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that provides patients peace of mind through greater connectivity between doctor and patient. Dr. Huston is now one of nine physicians at Mission Heritage Medical Group to offer CCP's Hybrid Choice

The Hybrid Choice program by CCP is a unique membership medicine model that works well with large health delivery systems like Mission Heritage because it allows physicians like Dr. Huston to offer concierge medicine while still maintaining a traditional practice, accepting insurance plans, and seeing all patients. Patients have the option to enroll in their physician's program for an enhanced practice experience. The practice does not require patients to join. No patients are dismissed, and those who choose to join do not need to relocate to a new practice. The program is simply an option for patients who want additional healthcare support.

As the healthcare marketplace has changed and consolidated, the need for large health systems to support patients with a variety of care options has emerged. Mission Heritage is one of a growing number of large health systems that have collaborated with CCP to help physicians offer patients the full range of high quality on-demand health care options—from quick and convenient urgent care, all the way to an exclusive and personal relationship with a physician who is intimately familiar with their health history and lifestyle.

"Many of my patients have complex health needs that require more time, encouragement and support. Other patients want the convenience of knowing they can always reach me or secure a convenient appointment. My Hybrid Choice program is a great way for me to offer those patients the additional time and availability they seek, even in this high-demand marketplace," says Dr. Huston. "I'm looking forward to making the option available."

According to Keith Elgart, CCP's Chief Operating Officer, this has been a time of high growth in the membership medicine industry, with many patients, especially California residents, coming to realize how important it is to have a personal relationship with a trusted physician. "We are thrilled to work with Dr. Huston," says Elgart "This program is a great way to support physicians and medical practices under immense pressure, and to support patients with the level of physician connectivity and service many residents are looking for, now more than ever."

Patients who enroll in Dr. Huston's Hybrid Choice program pay an annual fee that allows him to provide services that go beyond what could be offered in a traditional practice. They include: a greater focus on wellness with a comprehensive annual exam that includes specialty lab work; easy to secure, relaxed appointments that generally start on time; convenient and direct ways to communicate with their physician both at the office and after-hours; enhanced medical advocacy; and coordination with other healthcare professionals.

Dr. Huston's Hybrid Choice program at Mission Heritage Medical Group is available for a membership fee. For more information, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected]

About Timothy P. Huston, MD

Timothy P. Huston, M.D. is a family physician who is a graduate of Santa Clara University and Georgetown University Medical School. He completed his residency and fellowship in Family Medicine at UCLA Hospital in 1983. He has been a family physician in Southern Orange County since 1983. He served as the team physician for Saddleback College, Loyola High School, Santa Margarita High School and JSerra High School for many years. His medical interests include sports medicine, orthopedics, office procedures and the spectrum of primary care. He is married, has seven children and lives in San Juan Capistrano.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

