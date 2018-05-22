MISSION Launches Spring 2018 Instant Cooling Collection Featuring Industry Leading HydroActive MAX® Technology

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MISSION®, the leader in instant cooling accessories that are effective, portable and reusable, today announced the launch of the new HydroActive MAX Collection to help anybody who competes with the heat achieve more. The new collection includes instant cooling towels, hats, headbands and neck gaiters and is available nationwide starting today.

MISSION's patent-pending, HydroActive Max Technology has set a new standard for all instant cooling products. With 30 percent greater COOLING POWER™ than MISSION's original products, the MAX Technology provides the fastest acting and longest lasting cooling. Created by leading scientists, tested in the MISSION Heat Lab at the University of Connecticut and proven on the field by top athletes such as Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade and Drew Brees, MAX technology is next generation cooling.

"MISSION is dedicated to creating innovative cooling solutions for everyone who competes, plays or works in the heat," said Scott Birnbaum, CMO of MISSION. "Our MAX Towel quickly became a best seller amongst consumers and we heard the desire for additional products. We're excited to expand the collection and bring our best-in-class cooling technology to a broader range of accessories."

The MAX Collection provides an instant, refreshing and long lasting cool when activated with water. The chemical-free cooling collection features soft lightweight fabric which is anti-microbial, odor controlling, has UPF 50 sun protection and is both reusable and machine washable. Perfect for everyday use, each of the items has been thoughtfully designed to provide maximum cooling without sacrificing style or comfort.

"The MISSION MAX Towel is always in my tennis bag. It's the best product on the market for an instant cool down during intense tournaments or training in the heat," explains tennis champion, Serena Williams. "As a Mom, I know staying cool off the court is important as well. The new MAX Collection is perfect to keep cool and comfortable in the sun."

"A MISSION Instant Cooling Towel is my go-to accessory for a quick cool down after a workout or performance," says multi-platinum recording artist and actress, Hailee Steinfeld. "The expanded MAX collection is great for anyone who has an active lifestyle. The new line adds a pop of color and provides that refreshing cool whenever I need it."

"I live in Miami so the heat is always a factor. Whether intense training or just hanging out in the sun, the new MISSION MAX collection is my solution to cool down fast," says NBA Champion, Dwyane Wade. "I've tried a lot of gear, but nothing provides that instant cool like MISSION."

MISSION has timed the launch of its new and expanded 2018 MAX Collection to coincide with Heat Awareness Day, which lands annually on the last Friday in May. Heat-related illnesses and deaths have been on the rise and are largely preventable. MISSION is dedicated to educating and raising awareness for this important issue and is implementing a robust digital advertising and social media campaign featuring an A-list roster of athletes, celebrities and influencers.

The new MISSION MAX Collection is available nationwide at sporting goods, mass merchants, home improvement stores and online at Amazon and MISSION.com.

ABOUT MISSION:

Launched in 2009 by a group of elite, world-class athletes including Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade, Drew Brees, and others, MISSION is pioneering the personal cooling category. Working hand-in-hand with top medical doctors, scientists and athletes, MISSION is focused on delivering groundbreaking, innovative and technologically advanced solutions to help everyone who operates in the heat achieve more. The company first unveiled its line of innovative instant cooling towels in 2012. In 2017, the company opened the state-of-the-art MISSION Heat Lab at UCONN's Korey Stringer Institute to study heat related illness and test solutions to maximize performance, enjoyment and safety in the heat. Find out about MISSION at www.MISSION.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @MissionAthlete, #onamisson

