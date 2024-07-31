Mission Rock Residential Selected to Manage Kansas City Apartment Community

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential , a national property management company, has been selected to manage the Crossroads Westside apartment community in Kansas City, Missouri. Mission Rock Residential was awarded the management services contract by the community's owners, Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments .

"We are thrilled to add Crossroads Westside to our growing National portfolio," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "At Mission Rock, our top priority is creating unparalleled living experiences for our residents. Our deep understanding of the Kansas and Missouri markets, with a proven track record of successful communities in both states, positions us to foster an enhanced customer experience at Crossroads Westside."

The Crossroads Westside apartment community is located in the Crossroads Art District neighborhood, conveniently located near central highways and public transport for ease of commuting. The Crossroads Arts District has a vibrant art and culture scene, making it a dynamic and enjoyable destination for residents and visitors to explore. Penn Valley Park, Union Station, and Crown Center Shopping Mall are all within walking distance, offering residents an array of shopping, dining, and recreational opportunities.

The Crossroads Westside is a mid-rise, 5-story residential community that epitomizes modern living, offering a variety of one and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 614 to 1,317 square feet. The contemporary apartment homes are thoughtfully designed, boasting 10-foot ceilings, stainless appliances, granite countertops, full-sized washers and dryers, luxury flooring, and private balconies/patios with spectacular views. The community also features a host of resident amenities, including a resort-style saltwater pool, bike storage and repair area, outdoor game lounge, clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet spa, and off-leash dog park.

For media inquiries, please email: [email protected]

About Mission Rock Residential: Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages over 180 multifamily properties and more than 33,000 residential apartments across the United States. With a team of more than 850 full-time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named the third Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2023. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com

About Hamilton Zanze: Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $6.8 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 124 properties (21,579 units) across 27 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential, LLC