SmartSky® First-of-Type Installation completed on CJ4 by Davinci Jets Services

Davinci's Fourth SmartSky Installation Wows Flyers on Return to Service Flight

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky, provider of the most advanced inflight air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity for business aviation, today announced Davinci Jets Services has completed a first-article installation of the award-winning SmartSky LITE™ system on a Citation CJ4 aircraft. The Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the CJ4 is expected to be issued in the second quarter.

The project is the fourth SmartSky first-of-type installation completed by Davinci Jets Services, a full-service MRO and FAA Part 135 charter firm operated by North Carolina-based aircraft management firm Davinci Jets. The recent and in-progress installations by Davinci are part of a previously announced agreement to install SmartSky's next-generation inflight connectivity on the majority of the firm's managed fleet by the end of 2024. Eric Legvold, CEO of Davinci, indicated that following each installation he looks forward to hearing from users who are enjoying SmartSky's continuously connected inflight experience for the first time.

"Pilots, owners and passengers are constantly telling us they are astounded by the inflight performance of SmartSky."

"Pilots, owners and passengers are constantly telling us they are astounded by the inflight performance of SmartSky, including connecting as many devices as they want without worrying about diminished performance. After so many years of hearing customer complaints about their inflight connectivity, it's gratifying to be able to provide a proven solution and hear this kind of feedback," Legvold said. "More customers are moving through Davinci's pipeline, including both managed and external clients. We have the capacity to increase our pace in order to provide all sizes of business aircraft with the best ATG system upgrade on the market."

SmartSky LITE™ was recently recognized with an Aviation Week Laureates award in the business aviation category for bringing streaming-level connectivity to smaller business aircraft for the first time. The SmartSky LITE and Flagship™ systems deliver proven performance for the entire aircraft from business and leisure applications to situational awareness and aircraft health information.

"Davinci's stellar aircraft management and MRO expertise play a crucial role in delivering the best possible flying experience to everyone on board. The flawless execution of the CJ4 installation underscores their high proficiency in SmartSky system upgrades. We look forward to the continued growth of our partnership and their expertise in delivering elevated capabilities to the industry," said Aria Bahawdory, Director of MRO Account Management.

SmartSky continues to aggressively expand its diverse roster of certified airframes, with STCs covering more than 6,000 in-service aircraft and in-progress projects for nearly 10,000 additional tails. Find the latest list at www.smartskynetworks.com/STC .

About Davinci Jets Services

Davinci Jets Services is a full-service MRO with FAA part 145 Certification. Our highly skilled and experienced technicians are dedicated to keeping your aircraft properly maintained and safe! Based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). Our team consists of FAA Certificated Mechanics, Avionics Technicians, Structures Technicians as well as a Maintenance Quality Department headed by our Chief Inspector. We provide minor to major scheduled inspections and routine maintenance as well as unscheduled aircraft-on-ground (AOG) maintenance at the Davinci Jets Services hangars. We are authorized per our FAA-issued Operations Specifications to perform maintenance on a wide variety of airframes and engines including but not limited to many models of Gulfstream, Bombardier, Embraer, Textron, and Pilatus aircraft. We work diligently to ensure your aircraft is maintained to meet or exceed factory standards and to be your partner in aviation.

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies, and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

