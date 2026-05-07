Mission Telecom's Project: Volume Up Powers Libraries to Launch or Expand Hotspot Lending

New initiative offers libraries donated devices and up to 70% off 5G connectivity to close the digital divide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Telecom, a nonprofit telecommunications provider dedicated to bridging the digital divide, today announced Project: Volume Up, a nationwide initiative designed to help public libraries launch or expand hotspot lending programs in their communities. To introduce the project, Mission Telecom brings together hardware, nationwide 4G and 5G coverage, and nonprofit pricing into a single, ready-to-launch solution – so libraries can quickly get hotspot programs up and running.

The new program offers a critical lifeline to libraries across the country that were forced to end or cut back on hotspot lending programs after the FCC eliminated funding for the E-rate program in October.

"Libraries are on the front lines of digital access in every community across the country – serving as community Wi-Fi hubs, telehealth access points, and providing hotspot lending programs for people who have nowhere else to turn," said Mark Colwell, Executive Director at Mission Telecom. "Project: Volume Up is designed to make it as affordable as possible for libraries to do this work – so they can stretch every dollar further and focus their resources on the communities they serve, not on connectivity costs. Whether they're just getting started or looking to grow, we want to give them the tools to continue making a difference."

Project: Volume Up provides two primary entry points for libraries at any stage:

Switch & Save allows libraries to retain their existing devices while switching their SIM card to Mission Telecom – delivering immediate savings without the need for new hardware.

allows libraries to retain their existing devices while switching their SIM card to Mission Telecom – delivering immediate savings without the need for new hardware. Launch for Access gives libraries everything they need to start a hotspot lending program: 2 Franklin T10 4G hotspots, 2 donated Franklin T10 4G hotspots to keep, 4 lines of unlimited service for 12 months, and dedicated account support.

Built on the nation's largest, fastest, and most advanced 5G network and powered by low-cost devices, Project: Volume Up delivers reliable connectivity to the communities that need it most – including rural areas where high-speed internet has historically been out of reach.

Libraries interested in participating are encouraged to request a connectivity review from Mission Telecom before the July 31 deadline. For more information or to get started, please visit: missiontelecom.org/volume-up.

About Mission Telecom

Mission Telecom is a nonprofit telecommunications provider and grantmaker dedicated to expanding digital equity and driving systemic change. We are closing the digital divide with best-in-class, affordable wireless broadband services and equipping schools, libraries, and nonprofits with the connectivity and resources to power access and opportunity at every level. Our bold philanthropic program funds grassroots organizations that advance multiracial democracy, movement infrastructure, and telecom justice, creating lasting impact in their communities.

SOURCE Mission Telecom