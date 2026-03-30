New platform will build specialized facultative reinsurance programs for the Latin American insurance market

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MISSION Underwriters, a technology-driven program administrator, today announced the launch of MISSION's Latin America platform, focused on building specialized facultative reinsurance programs and expanding the company's presence across key markets in the region. Alejandro Pedroza has joined the company as President, Latin America, in this newly created role.

MISSION Underwriters Expands into Latin America and Hires Alejandro Pedroza as President to Launch MISSION LATAM

Operating from Miami, MISSION will partner with experienced underwriters to identify niche opportunities across the region to develop specialized facultative reinsurance programs focused on Latin American risks, initially targeting property, financial lines, and specialty segments.

"We are excited to bring MISSION's experience in building start-up, de novo insurance programs to the Latin America market," said Jim Dwane, CEO of MISSION US. "I'm thrilled to be reunited with my former colleague Alejandro Pedroza. Together, we are focused on bringing quality underwriting and risk analysis to the market paired with top-rated capacity, building on MISSION's success in the US."

Mr. Pedroza joins with more than 20 years of reinsurance experience across Latin America, most recently serving as the CEO of a reinsurance brokerage with operations in the region. Prior to that, he served as CEO of AIG Ecuador and held senior regional leadership roles at AIG, including Regional Counsel for Latin America, COO of AIG Brazil and Andean Zone Leader.

"MISSION is in a strong position to provide significant value to the LATAM insurance market," said Mr. Pedroza. "I am thrilled to join the team and expand MISSION's goal of empowering world-class underwriting talent to build businesses."

This expansion marks another step in MISSION's growth. In 2025, the company finished with over $700M in gross written premium (GWP) after launching five new programs in the marketplace.

If you're interested in learning more about MISSION's expansion into Latin America, please contact [email protected].

About MISSION

MISSION is a technology-driven program administrator empowering world-class talent to build specialty insurance programs. MISSION offers entrepreneurial underwriters the capacity, expertise and resources they need to quickly and successfully bring their insurance products to market.

SOURCE MISSION