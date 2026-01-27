Mission Wealth Announces Merger with Austin's PBL Wealth Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth is excited to announce a strategic merger with PBL Wealth Management, LLC, an independent fiduciary wealth advisory firm founded by Adam Broughton, CFP®, CPWA®. This partnership expands Mission Wealth's presence in Texas and supports its continued national growth. Broughton joins as a Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor.

Strengthening Capabilities to Serve High-Net-Worth Individuals

Based in Austin, PBL Wealth Management works with high-income professionals and business leaders to help them plan for and manage growing wealth through disciplined planning and tax-aware advice. The firm's advisory services, including portfolio management, advanced tax modeling, equity-based compensation guidance, and retirement income planning, are fully aligned with Mission Wealth's commitment to comprehensive, client-centric financial planning.

"Since Mission Wealth's founding, our firm has been driven by one priority: our clients," said Matthew Adams, CEO and Managing Partner of Mission Wealth. "Adam's thoughtful approach aligns well with our planning philosophy and strengthens our ability to serve clients in one of the fastest-growing markets in the country."

Enhancing Value Through Resources and Education

In addition to its planning services, PBL Wealth Management has developed several educational resources designed to help clients better understand and feel confident in their financial decisions. Integrating these resources into Mission Wealth's services expands support for current and future clients seeking clarity as their financial needs evolve.

"Joining Mission Wealth provides our clients access to a broader platform while preserving the personalized, fiduciary approach that defines our practice," said Broughton. "This partnership further strengthens our ability to deliver coordinated strategies across tax, investment, and long-term planning."

The integration of PBL Wealth Management into Mission Wealth's national platform reflects an ongoing commitment to growth through strategic partnerships that enhance client outcomes without compromising service quality.

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA that oversees over $14.1 billion in client assets under management. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information on Mission Wealth's merger and partnership opportunities, please visit missionwealth.com/opportunity.

