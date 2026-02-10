Mission Wealth Announces Merger with Colorado's RightPath Investments

FRISCO, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth, a nationally accredited and award-winning wealth management firm, today announced a merger with RightPath Investments & Financial Planning, Inc., an independent fiduciary wealth advisory firm founded by Steven R. Smith, JD, CFP®. This partnership expands Mission Wealth's footprint in Colorado and supports its continued national growth. Smith will join Mission Wealth as a Special Advisor.

A Shared Commitment to Fiduciary Advice and Personalized Planning

The integration aligns RightPath's personalized retirement planning expertise with Mission Wealth's national advisory services. Both firms share a client-first philosophy rooted in thoughtful planning, disciplined investment strategies, and ongoing advisor collaboration designed to adapt as clients' lives and goals evolve.

Joining Steven at Mission Wealth is Megan Nuttelman, CFP®, who will serve as a Wealth Advisor. Megan has worked closely with Steve to build trusted relationships, offering clients both support and care through life's most important financial decisions. This merger further supports the firm's dedication to creating pathways for next-generation leaders.

Strengthening Capabilities While Preserving the Client Experience

"We are thrilled to welcome the RightPath Investments team to the Mission Wealth family," said Matthew Adams, CEO and Managing Partner of Mission Wealth. "Both firms share an unwavering fiduciary focus and a passion for helping clients pursue long-term financial confidence."

"Mission Wealth provides the scale, infrastructure, and collaborative culture that allows us to grow thoughtfully without losing the personalized planning experience our clients value," said Steven R. Smith. "This partnership enables us to expand our impact while staying true to the principles that have guided RightPath from the beginning."

With this merger, Mission Wealth continues to grow strategically by integrating with high-quality advisory firms that strengthen its national platform and its ability to deliver personalized financial guidance.

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA that oversees over $14.2 billion in client assets under management. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information on Mission Wealth's merger and partnership opportunities, please visit missionwealth.com/opportunity.

