Mission Wealth Elevates Eight Leaders to Partner in 2026 Class

News provided by

Mission Wealth Management, LP

Jan 14, 2026, 16:45 ET

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth, a nationally recognized registered investment advisory firm delivering comprehensive financial planning and wealth management solutions, today announced its 2026 Partner Class. With the addition of these eight new Partners, the firm's Partner group now totals 66 leaders, representing approximately one-third of firm personnel. This marks a significant milestone in Mission Wealth's growth and commitment to internal ownership and leadership continuity across the organization.

The 2026 Partner Class reflects Mission Wealth's belief that strong client outcomes are rooted in shared responsibility and talent developed from within.

The 2026 Partner Class includes:

"Welcoming this group as Partners reflects how Mission Wealth defines leadership - through shared ownership and a long-term commitment to both clients and our team," said Dannell Stuart, President of Mission Wealth. "Drawing from professionals across wealth advisory, investments, and marketing, each of these individuals has demonstrated the ability to lead teams, mentor others, and deliver for clients - strengthening the stability and depth that support our continued growth."

At Mission Wealth, partnership extends beyond individual success. Partners play an active role in mentoring the next generation of talent, contributing to firm strategy, and reinforcing a culture centered on collaboration and client-first decision-making. This internal ownership model is central to Mission Wealth's growth philosophy, reinforcing aligned leadership, accountability, and long-term continuity across the firm.

The 2026 Partner Class underscores Mission Wealth's ongoing commitment to developing leaders from within, ensuring the firm remains well-positioned to serve clients with consistency, care, and depth.

About Mission Wealth
Mission Wealth is a fiduciary registered investment advisory firm (RIA) dedicated to helping individuals, families, and business owners pursue financial confidence and life-defining goals. Founded in 2000, the firm offers holistic services including comprehensive financial planning, investment management, tax strategy, estate coordination, and philanthropic planning tailored to clients' unique needs.

For information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact the firm at 805-516-5187 for a complimentary financial planning consultation.

Follow Mission Wealth: LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

MISSION WEALTH IS A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISOR. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 00846126 01/26

SOURCE Mission Wealth Management, LP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Mission Wealth Announces Strategic Merger with Colorado's Diversified Asset Management

Mission Wealth Announces Strategic Merger with Colorado's Diversified Asset Management

Mission Wealth Management, LP proudly announces a strategic merger with Diversified Asset Management, Inc., a wealth management firm based in...
Barron's Ranks Mission Wealth on Top 100 RIA Firms List for 2025

Barron's Ranks Mission Wealth on Top 100 RIA Firms List for 2025

As Mission Wealth celebrates its 25th anniversary, the firm is proud to announce it has been ranked #54 on Barron's 2025 list of the Top 100...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics