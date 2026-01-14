Mission Wealth Elevates Eight Leaders to Partner in 2026 Class

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth, a nationally recognized registered investment advisory firm delivering comprehensive financial planning and wealth management solutions, today announced its 2026 Partner Class. With the addition of these eight new Partners, the firm's Partner group now totals 66 leaders, representing approximately one-third of firm personnel. This marks a significant milestone in Mission Wealth's growth and commitment to internal ownership and leadership continuity across the organization.

The 2026 Partner Class reflects Mission Wealth's belief that strong client outcomes are rooted in shared responsibility and talent developed from within.

The 2026 Partner Class includes:

"Welcoming this group as Partners reflects how Mission Wealth defines leadership - through shared ownership and a long-term commitment to both clients and our team," said Dannell Stuart, President of Mission Wealth. "Drawing from professionals across wealth advisory, investments, and marketing, each of these individuals has demonstrated the ability to lead teams, mentor others, and deliver for clients - strengthening the stability and depth that support our continued growth."

At Mission Wealth, partnership extends beyond individual success. Partners play an active role in mentoring the next generation of talent, contributing to firm strategy, and reinforcing a culture centered on collaboration and client-first decision-making. This internal ownership model is central to Mission Wealth's growth philosophy, reinforcing aligned leadership, accountability, and long-term continuity across the firm.

The 2026 Partner Class underscores Mission Wealth's ongoing commitment to developing leaders from within, ensuring the firm remains well-positioned to serve clients with consistency, care, and depth.

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a fiduciary registered investment advisory firm (RIA) dedicated to helping individuals, families, and business owners pursue financial confidence and life-defining goals. Founded in 2000, the firm offers holistic services including comprehensive financial planning, investment management, tax strategy, estate coordination, and philanthropic planning tailored to clients' unique needs.

For information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact the firm at 805-516-5187 for a complimentary financial planning consultation.

