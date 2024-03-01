Mission Wealth Announces Merger with Charles Carroll Financial Partners

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth LP, a renowned national wealth management firm, has announced its merger with Charles Carroll Financial Partners, reinforcing the latter's commitment to delivering exceptional client service and strengthening its internal succession plan. This merger marks the fourth integration in the past thirteen months for Mission Wealth and a union where Mission Wealth welcomes the firm's 37th partner.

Headquartered in Needham, MA, Charles Carroll Financial Partners specializes in providing personalized investment management and financial planning based on the client's needs, goals, and aspirations. This strategic merger enhances Mission Wealth's ability to provide exceptional service to new and existing clients in the New England region.

"We are excited to welcome Bill and Andrew, a father-son team, to the Mission Wealth family. With the merger, Bill and Andrew will continue to provide their clients with personalized, expert guidance," said Matthew Adams, CEO and Managing Partner.

Mission Wealth Grows to 37 Shareholders

Founded in 2000 by Brad Stark and Seth Streeter, Mission Wealth is steadfast in its commitment to pioneering the future of wealth management, delivering unparalleled service and advice to its clients. With over $7.4B of assets under management, Mission Wealth remains independent of external shareholders or capital providers. Mission Wealth's co-founders began the journey of internal succession in 2008 and both remain highly involved in the business. Today, the firm is proud to have 37 shareholders, with a single share class, and a process where all partners contribute to guiding the firm's direction.

"Our equity structure ensures that all employees of the firm have the opportunity to become a shareholder through four distinct pathways," noted Adams. "With a history of successfully developing the next generation of Wealth Advisors, we are excited to welcome Andrew to the team and are committed to supporting him on the path to partnership along with all other employees of the firm."

Learn About Bill Hayes and Andrew Conway

Carroll W. "Bill" Hayes, MBA, CFP® began his financial career at Merrill Lynch in 1989 before joining Fidelity Investments in 1992. Throughout his tenure at Fidelity, Bill assumed diverse roles and managerial positions spanning various divisions including Trust, 401(k), Brokerage, and Money Management. In 2001, Bill led a Private Access team headquartered in Boston where his responsibilities included managing over $3 billion and an international client base. Bill holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation and served as a Commissioner on the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission of the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards from 2011 to 2016.

"With this partnership, Andrew and I are not just merging firms; we are securing a succession plan that ensures our clients and Andrew will have the support needed in the years ahead," said Bill Hayes of the merger. "Joining Mission Wealth enables me to continue serving my clients in the way they are accustomed to while providing a broader array of services and expertise, best-in-class resources, tools, and support."

Andrew Conway started his career in the finance industry as a sales and retirement specialist for an ETF asset manager. In his role at Charles Carroll Financial Partners, Andrew oversaw a wide range of corporate responsibilities including business development, marketing, operations, and investment analytics. His financial expertise includes college planning, ETFs, retirement plans for small businesses, and emerging technologies. Andrew is a graduate of Harvard University with honors in his field.

"The merger presents exciting opportunities for our current and prospective clients," said Andrew Conway. "I am particularly enthusiastic about the professional development and mentorship programs available at Mission Wealth."

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA that oversees over $7.4 billion in client assets under management. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information on Mission Wealth's merger and partnership opportunities, please visit missionwealth.com/opportunity.

