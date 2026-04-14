Mission Wealth Rises to #42 on USA TODAY Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 List

Firm Also Ranked #20 Among RIAs with Over $5 Billion in Assets Under Management

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth, a nationally recognized registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, has been named #42 overall in the USA TODAY Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026, a significant rise from #333 in 2025. The firm also ranked #20 among RIAs with more than $5 billion in assets under management (AUM), up from #64 the prior year.

The annual list, developed by USA TODAY in partnership with Statista, evaluates the top 1,000 RIAs in the United States based on a combination of asset growth and recommendations from both clients and industry peers.

"At Mission Wealth, recognition like this is meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our entire team," says Matthew Adams, Mission Wealth CEO. "While rankings are a snapshot in time, our focus has always been on the long term: helping clients make informed financial decisions, simplify complexity, and feel confident about their future. This progress is a byproduct of that commitment. We are grateful to USA TODAY and to our clients, partners, and team members who make this possible."

The 2026 rankings come at a time when investors are navigating increased market volatility, inflationary pressures, and global uncertainty. According to USA TODAY, these conditions have made it more important than ever for individuals and families to seek fiduciary advice that considers the full scope of their financial lives.

The USA TODAY Best Financial Advisory Firms is based on:

Assets under management (AUM) growth over both short- and long-term periods





Client and peer recommendations, reflecting service quality and industry reputation

Firms are grouped into four asset tiers, with Mission Wealth competing in the largest category, managing over $5 billion in assets.



Mission Wealth's continued rise in the rankings reflects its commitment to a holistic wealth management approach that integrates investment management, financial planning, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, and philanthropic guidance. The firm's team-based advisory model is designed to help clients make informed decisions as they navigate the complexities of wealth over time.

Mission Wealth did not pay a fee for the consideration of this ranking. For more information about the ranking and methodology, visit USA TODAY.



About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized, independent registered investment advisor providing comprehensive wealth management services to individuals, families, and institutions. The firm offers customized financial planning, investment management, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, and philanthropic advice, all designed to help clients achieve their long-term goals. Mission Wealth serves clients nationwide with a commitment to fiduciary advice and personalized service.

For information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact the firm at for a complimentary financial planning consultation.



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MISSION WEALTH IS A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISOR. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 00892248 04/26

SOURCE Mission Wealth Management, LP