Mission Wealth Announces Merger with JLFranklin Wealth Planning

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth Management, LP announced today a merger with JLFranklin Wealth Planning, a premier financial advisory firm founded by Joyce L. Franklin with over $235 million in assets under management. This merger marks the third partnership for Mission Wealth in 2024 and further solidifies its presence in the San Francisco Bay Area. Mission Wealth is thrilled to add Joyce as the firm's 39th equity partner, welcoming her extensive experience and passion for client service.

JLFranklin Wealth Planning was founded in 1999 by Joyce Franklin. Joyce has been serving clients with integrity, clarity, and empathy for more than two decades. With expertise in tax matters and financial planning, she takes a holistic view to develop customized solutions for clients drawn primarily from three areas of focus: the tech community, human resources professionals, and Google employees and executives. High-net-worth clients with stock options and RSUs receive strategic planning to minimize taxes, increase diversification, and decrease their overall investment risk. In 2008 Tarren Schaar joined the firm, and in 2021 he became a partner.

Mission Wealth announces a merger with JLFranklin Wealth Planning, a premier advisory firm founded by Joyce L. Franklin. Post this

"We as a firm are delighted to welcome Joyce Franklin and her team to Mission Wealth. Joyce's professionalism, entrepreneurial vision, and commitment to life-long learning align perfectly with the core values of our firm. The JLFranklin team's expertise in tax matters, liquidity planning, and concentrated stock solutions is an ideal fit for our existing clients in the Pacific Northwest region who often share similar financial complexities. Furthermore, Joyce's passion for teaching and producing educational content in her niche is very welcomed at Mission Wealth and will undoubtedly have positive and cascading effects on our clients and colleagues. We couldn't be more excited to integrate this dynamic group into Mission Wealth," said Matthew Adams, CEO and Managing Partner.

Learn About JLFranklin Wealth Planning

Joyce L. Franklin CPA, CFP® has over 25 years of experience in personal financial and investment planning. She is also a tax expert with more than 30 years of accounting experience. Joyce holds a Graduate Certificate in Personal Financial Planning, with distinction, from UC Berkeley, a Master of Science in Taxation from San Francisco State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

Passionate about financial literacy and education, Joyce is the host of the Startup Wealth podcast, where she guides guests in discussions of the challenges and opportunities that arise before, during, and after an IPO or liquidity event. She's the author of "STARTUP WEALTH: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Personal Financial Success and Long-Term Security," a book that explores the Entrepreneur's Wheel of Life, equity awards, stock options, and angel investing to help founders and their teams maximize personal wealth from day one until well after an IPO or acquisition, and "LIFE, LIQUIDITY & THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS: How to Maximize and Preserve Your Startup Wealth and Live Your Dreams," a book for anyone working in a startup.

Joyce resides in Marin County, CA, with her family.

Tarren Schaar, CFP® has been a wealth management professional for over 15 years. Using an individualized approach, Tarren helps clients develop a comprehensive, long-term plan that achieves their financial, investment, and risk management goals. Tarren holds both a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies from UC Santa Barbara. He obtained his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 2013 and has been working with Joyce since 2008.

"I've learned a lot from my years working with tech entrepreneurs and employees before, during, and after a company sale or merger. While my firm is well beyond the startup stage, this partnership addresses and quells two major areas of concern. First, my highest and best use is providing financial education and working with clients. Allowing the talented marketing, IT, and admin pros at Mission Wealth to handle day-to-day business and compliance tasks means I can focus on sharing my financial philosophy beyond the firm, expanding my reach and influence. Second, none of us is immortal; this partnership ensures that my clients are well served now and for decades to come," said Joyce Franklin of the merger.

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA that oversees over $9.4 billion in client assets under management. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information on Mission Wealth's merger and partnership opportunities, please visit missionwealth.com/opportunity.

Mission Wealth | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

MISSION WEALTH IS A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISOR. 00621173 10/24

SOURCE Mission Wealth Management, LP