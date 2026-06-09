Mission Wealth Announces Two Strategic Mergers, Marking Continued Growth in 2026

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth recently completed two strategic mergers with independent wealth advisory firms, representing the firm's third and fourth partnerships completed this year. The mergers were finalized in May 2026.

The integrated firms are based in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest, with more than $1 billion in combined assets under management. These partnerships further strengthen Mission Wealth's presence in two key regions and its national footprint.

Expanding Capabilities Through Thoughtful Partnerships

Both firms are committed to delivering comprehensive financial guidance. The teams bring complementary experience across key areas of wealth management, including investment management, tax planning, estate planning strategies, and multigenerational wealth planning. Through these partnerships, Mission Wealth continues to enhance its capabilities and deliver an integrated and scalable client experience.

The transactions bring additional advisory teams and client relationships into the firm, with continuity in service to existing client relationships.

"Our growth this year reflects a deliberate effort to partner with firms that share our values and commitment to clients," said Matthew Adams, CEO and Managing Partner of Mission Wealth. "We are focused on bringing together the right people, capabilities, and culture to better serve clients over time."

Each partnership reflects alignment in values, service philosophy, and long-term vision. Clients will continue to benefit from a high-touch service model, now enhanced by broader resources.

Sustained Momentum with a Long-Term Focus

As Mission Wealth continues to grow, the firm remains committed to thoughtful expansion that enhances its platform without compromising service quality. Each partnership is approached with a focus on cultural alignment, advisor support, and the delivery of meaningful value to clients.

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA that oversees over $16.8 billion in client assets under management. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs.

For advisors interested in exploring partnership opportunities, please visit missionwealth.com/opportunity.

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MISSION WEALTH IS A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISOR. 00911284 06/26

SOURCE Mission Wealth Management, LP