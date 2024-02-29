Mission Wealth Named #3 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors by InvestmentNews

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth, a leading wealth management firm, is proud to announce its remarkable achievement of being ranked third in the InvestmentNews' Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors for firms with 50+ employees. This marks the third consecutive year that Mission Wealth has been recognized in this prestigious list, a testament to the firm's enduring commitment to creating a supportive and empowering work environment.

Matthew Adams, CEO of Mission Wealth, expressed his gratitude and pride in this achievement: "Being recognized for the third year in a row by InvestmentNews is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our dedication to nurturing a culture of excellence within the firm. At Mission Wealth, we believe that our success is rooted in both ongoing professional development as well as the personal growth of each of our individual team members. This accolade reinforces our commitment to providing a workplace where talented professionals can thrive, innovate, and contribute to our mission of delivering unparalleled financial guidance. We are proud to be a 100% employee-owned firm, we are grateful to InvestmentNews for this ongoing acknowledgment, and we will remain committed to fostering an environment that supports professional growth, work-life balance, and a collaborative culture for all."

The 2024 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors winners recognize the importance of offering more than just compensation and implementing innovative strategies to retain and enable their employees to be exceptional. The award is bestowed upon firms that excel in creating a quality workplace for financial advisors and staff, demonstrating a deep commitment to their team's development and well-being. This accolade is especially significant as it reflects the positive feedback and high satisfaction levels of the firm's own employees.

As Mission Wealth continues to grow and serve a diverse range of clients, this accolade serves as a beacon of the firm's excellence and dedication to both its clients and its team members.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source of news, analysis, and information essential to the financial advisory community. Through a weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos, and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however, and wherever they need it.

About Mission Wealth

Established in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to serving over 2,980 valued clients and families, managing assets exceeding $7.4 billion across the United States. For comprehensive information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact us at for a complimentary consultation.

