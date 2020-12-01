MISSION®, With Partner And NFL Champion Drew Brees, Donate $1M Of Face Covers To The YMCA To Support Communities In Need Nationwide

True to its name, MISSION has been giving back throughout the pandemic, and is not slowing down. The company donated 1 million meals through Feeding America and over $250,000 of MISSION Cooling Gear to help the Gulf Coast front-line workers clean up after the Hurricanes in the brutal heat; and is now announcing its latest giveback by donating $1M of MISSION Gaiters to the YMCA to provide face covers for underserved communities across the country.

Throughout the pandemic, the YMCA has worked to meet the needs of the more than 10,000 communities it serves across the United States, providing childcare for children of first responders and essential workers, feeding children and families in need, sheltering at-risk populations, conducting wellness checks on isolated seniors and creating safe, supportive environments for school-aged children who are learning virtually.

"As a Partner in MISSION, I am honored to collaborate with the YMCA to donate $1M of MISSION Gaiters to support these communities in need across the United States," said Drew Brees, MISSION Partner and NFL Champion.

"The Y is responding to the most pressing social needs of our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, just as we have done throughout our history," said Kevin Washington, president and CEO of YMCA of the USA. "We are very grateful to MISSION and Drew Brees for making this generous donation and supporting the vital work of the Y during this incredibly difficult time for our communities."

"Contributing to the commitment of the YMCA to strengthen communities is very important to us and we're thrilled to have the opportunity and ability to make this $1M donation of MISSION Gaiters to those communities who need them most," said Chris Valletta, Co-Founder & General Manager of MISSION. "The University of Georgia and Virginia Tech have both tested gaiters, and both found that they perform remarkably well in serving as a face cover – so much so, they found that multi-layer gaiters can block more than 95% of respiratory droplets. Additionally, the CDC just updated its guidance for how to wear a gaiter, instructing consumers to use one with 2-layers or fold-up a single layer to create 2-layers."

To further advance the YMCA's efforts, MISSION will donate 50% of sales from exclusive "YMCA Give Back Kits" available at MISSION.com. These kits will not only help provide financial support to the YMCA, they will also be offered to customers at a 50% discount.

About MISSION®

Founded in 2009 by a group of world-class athletes including Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade and Drew Brees, MISSION® is pioneering temperature technologies to improve performance and recovery for active consumers everywhere. With thoughtful design and state of the art technology, MISSION® has developed a broad portfolio of temperature technologies designed to help you do more, achieve more and enjoy more. All of MISSION's products are made from lightweight, ultra-soft, patented and proprietary fabrics with technologies designed to keep you comfortable in all conditions. For more information, visit www.mission.com and follow us @missioncooling on Instagram and Facebook.

About the YMCA

The YMCA is one of the nation's leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 22 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation's health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. ymca.net

