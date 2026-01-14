Mississippi Approves Savvas Science Solutions for Statewide Adoption

With Savvas science programs, students don't just learn what the science is, they understand how it works. Post this

The MDE determined that Savvas' high school science programs are fully aligned to the rigorous Mississippi College- and Career-Readiness Standards, which require curriculum to be robust and relevant to the real world, reflecting the knowledge and skills that students need for success in college and careers and to compete in the global economy.

The Savvas inquiry-based programs offer engaging, phenomena-based learning with three-dimensional scientific inquiry that enables students to master disciplinary core ideas; science and engineering practices; and crosscutting concepts, which help learners develop a deeper understanding by spanning knowledge across other STEM disciplines.

"At Savvas, we believe that science instruction is most impactful when students are engaged and excited to learn through active investigation, and empowered to think like scientists," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Savvas is proud that Mississippi has approved our high school science programs, giving its educators the high-quality instructional materials they need to increase student achievement in the classroom while supporting student readiness for college and careers."

Among the company's innovative science programs approved for Mississippi's high school classrooms is Mississippi Miller & Levine Experience Biology. This best-selling biology curriculum, fully customized for Mississippi, immerses students in inquiry-based learning through interaction with real-world biology phenomena, giving purpose to what students learn and engaging them to explore further. It also features Mississippi-specific phenomena slide presentations with ready-to-use teacher support as well as two Mississippi biology workbooks: a Foundations Reading and Study Guide that reinforces three-dimensional learning and thinking, and an End-of-Course Assessment Workbook that provides targeted practice questions and chapter reviews to help students prepare for the state test.

Additional Savvas programs approved by Mississippi for statewide adoption include:

Experience Chemistry – The modern program brings chemistry to life with inquiry-based learning experiences, phenomena-driven storylines, and hands-on and virtual labs.





Experience Physics – The interactive curriculum organizes learning around phenomena and real-world storylines, engaging students in scientific inquiry and showing them how physics is relevant to their lives.





The interactive curriculum organizes learning around phenomena and real-world storylines, engaging students in scientific inquiry and showing them how physics is relevant to their lives. Environmental Science: Your World, Your Turn – The engaging program immerses students in high-interest, real-world content and hands-on inquiry investigations that help them understand environmental issues and be part of the solutions.

Accessible on the award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system, Savvas science programs offer the flexibility of digital, print, and blended instruction and provide educators with built-in support and differentiation tools. The Mississippi science standards are integrated right into the digital courseware, making it easier for teachers to deliver standards-aligned, data-informed instruction. Dynamic multimedia and interactivities, such as hands-on labs, simulations, and modeling tools, encourage active student participation.

"Savvas is changing how students learn science," Forsa said. "With Savvas science programs, students don't just learn what the science is, they understand how it works. Instead of memorizing facts, they build scientific knowledge through inquiry-based learning and active investigation of phenomena they encounter every day."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

