Savvas Learning Company's myView Literacy Wins Tech & Learning Best of 2025 Award

"At Savvas, we are committed to supporting educators with the highest quality literacy curriculum that blends engaging, research-based instruction with the art of teaching, enabling meaningful differentiation and academic growth for all learners," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are thrilled that myView Literacy has been honored with this Tech & Learning Best of 2025 Award."

myView Literacy combines powerful Science of Reading-based instruction with engaging student-centered practice opportunities to develop strong readers and writers, improving learning outcomes for all students. The program's daily foundational-skills instruction follows an easy-to-teach sequence proven to increase reading achievement and close skills gaps. Adding to its exciting authentic literature and interactive resources, the new edition of myView Literacy features an increased focus on foundational skills, writing instruction, and improved navigation for a more seamless digital teaching and learning experience.

Designed by leading literacy scholars and authors, myView Literacy covers each of the key concepts, aligned to the Science of Reading, that national standards and state literacy policies require to qualify as an effective reading program. myView Literacy © 2025 earned "All-Green" ratings on EdReports' new 2.1 evaluation tool. The Reading League also reviewed myView Literacy as part of its Curriculum Navigation Reports .

Tech & Learning's panel of judges praised myView Literacy, commenting: "For districts and schools looking for evidence-based resources in reading instruction, myView provides the Science of Reading in a trusted platform with engaging games, Tier 2 instruction, and usable reports to improve learner outcomes."

