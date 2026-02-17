Savvas Learning Company's Experience Math Earns All-Green Rating from EdReports

"We appreciate EdReports for recognizing Experience Math for its high-quality instruction that both engages students and improves learning outcomes." Post this

Experience Math is a student-centered K-8 core program that engages students through exploration and a hands-on learning approach while also supporting teachers with high-value, in-the-moment professional learning to create collaborative classrooms. Reviewed under EdReports' newly updated evaluation tools, Experience Math earned its All-Green rating for standards alignment, usability, and quality supports for teachers and students. EdReports is an independent nonprofit that brings together expert educators to produce evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials. Read the full review of Experience Math on EdReports.org .

"We appreciate EdReports for recognizing Experience Math for its high-quality instruction that both engages students and improves learning outcomes," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "With its emphasis on promoting student learning through action and inquiry, Experience Math gives teachers the robust instructional support and resources they need to inspire students to explore math concepts and grow their critical thinking skills."

Developed by Marian Small, Ed.D., an internationally renowned mathematics educator and author, Experience Math provides teachers with resources for intentional teaching and informed decision-making to help them become better practitioners. The program also focuses on deepening students' understanding of math concepts by encouraging them to be active mathematical thinkers and problem-solvers.

In addition to earning EdReports' All-Green rating, Experience Math's evidence-based pedagogy has been determined to deliver proven efficacy for students. A rigorous quasi-experimental design study showed that Experience Math K-5 meets ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Level 2 Evidence for its significant and positive effect on student outcomes. Students using Experience Math K-5 performed 4.9 points higher on a state assessment compared to students using another core math program.

In a separate field test study, Experience Math 6-8 met ESSA Level 4 Evidence for helping students achieve statistically significant growth on a comprehensive math assessment. Students using Experience Math 6-8 showed an increase of 18.4 points on a standardized math assessment from the beginning to the end of the school year.

To make math learning even more engaging for students, Experience Math now offers new AI-powered Savvas Studio productivity tools that enable teachers to quickly and easily customize a lesson plan or practice activity to a topic that excites students. Savvas Studio tools are seamlessly integrated with Experience Math on the award-winning Savvas Realize platform, bringing the power of AI to the teaching and learning experience.

