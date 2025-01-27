Mississippi Department of Education Approves Savvas Learning Company's Full Line of Math and Social Studies Programs for K-12 Classrooms

Savvas is proud to provide Mississippi educators with high-quality instructional materials for math and social studies. Post this

The MDE determined that Savvas Mississippi math and social studies programs are fully aligned to Mississippi College- and Career-Readiness Standards and designed to be "robust and relevant to the real world, reflecting the knowledge and skills that students need for success in college and careers and to compete in the global economy." In the state's HQIM review rubrics, all Savvas math and social studies learning solutions received high scores — at each grade level — on all three gateways (or criteria), which include Alignment to Standards; Rigor and Instructional Practices; and Usability. Mississippi school districts can purchase state-adopted Savvas instructional materials beginning on April 1, 2025.

What sets Savvas apart is that it's the only learning solutions provider that offers a customized and state-approved core social studies curriculum for grade 4, when the state teaches Mississippi history. The Mississippi myWorld Interactive Grade 4 course is unique in that it covers the state's geography, history, and government. Aligned explicitly to Mississippi state standards, the grade 4 program provides educators with Mississippi-specific content that engages students to explore and celebrate the state's rich history and culture.

Accessible on the award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system, Savvas math and social studies programs offer the flexibility of digital, print, and blended instruction to provide teachers with the tools they need to easily personalize learning for all students.

Savvas Mississippi Math Learning Solutions

The Savvas K-12 math programs customized for Mississippi include enVision Mathematics Mississippi for Grades K-8 and enVision A|G|A (Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2) Mississippi for high school. Providing evidence-based, standards-aligned content combined with personalized adaptive learning, the curriculum supports all students in developing deep conceptual math understanding, procedural skills, and fluency, with relevant application opportunities to become college and career ready. The enVision series offers continuity from year-to-year with vertical alignment from kindergarten through grade 12.

The award-winning enVision K-12 math series has met the ESSA Level 2 Evidence Standard by demonstrating a positive effect on student performance. With a proven instructional design featuring problem-based learning, performance tasks, and visual instruction, the programs give students multiple ways to learn and teachers an array of robust resources to personalize learning. Its features include:

Expanded digital resources and high-interest, student-centered activities that engage learners in real-world, meaningful math.

A variety of instructional support tools that save teachers time while providing them flexibility for lesson planning.

Family engagement resources that support student learning at home.

Brainingcamp digital manipulatives embedded within the K-8 program that give students access to interactive modeling tools to improve conceptual understanding.

Savvas Mississippi Social Studies Learning Solutions

Savvas social studies programs for Mississippi are grounded in a deep understanding of civic ideals and practices, active citizenship, and global conversation while supporting the Mississippi state standards. The inquiry-based curriculum offers a wealth of interactive resources that promote a hands-on approach to learning, encourage student collaboration, and build community within the classroom.

History and social studies are brought to life through diverse primary sources, digital activities, and immersive learning experiences. With flexible, ready-to-implement resources and active classroom strategies, teachers can build a dynamic learning environment that fosters teamwork, critical thinking, and civic responsibility. The Savvas K-12 social studies programs customized for Mississippi include:

Mississippi myWorld Interactive Grades K-8, including Grade 4 Mississippi Studies

Grades K-8, including Grade 4 US History Interactive for Mississippi High School

World History Interactive for Mississippi High School

Economics for Mississippi

Magruder's American Government Interactive

For Mississippi myWorld Interactive Grades K-5, Savvas supports reading comprehension by linking social studies content with essential literacy skills, allowing students to grow as independent readers and informed citizens. Accessible in both print and digital formats, these Science of Reading-based literacy resources ensure every student can meaningfully connect with the content.

"At Savvas, we believe that education is most impactful when it resonates deeply with students' own experiences and inspires them to learn, grow, and succeed," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Savvas is proud to provide Mississippi educators with the high-quality instructional materials they need to increase student achievement in the classroom while preparing students for success in college, career, and civic life."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company