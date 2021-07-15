Mississippi Department of Education Approves Savvas Learning Company's Literacy Programs for Statewide Adoption

The literacy solutions submitted by Savvas for adoption follow the Mississippi College- and Career-Readiness Standards (MS CCRS) for English Language Arts, and feature curricula that offer coherence and consistency, whether students are learning in person or at home. The programs align with the allowable use requirements of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), providing educators with evidence-based programs to help address the academic impact of lost instructional time due to the pandemic.

The Savvas literacy programs approved by the MDE include:

Three Cheers for Pre-K ® © 2022 , a new, ready-to-go Pre-K curriculum providing a balance of academics and purposeful play, centered around quality children's literature, to successfully pave the way for kindergarten readiness. Using digital tools and features, the content supports early learning through fun, interactive activities rooted in learning goals.

, a new, ready-to-go Pre-K curriculum providing a balance of academics and purposeful play, centered around quality children's literature, to successfully pave the way for kindergarten readiness. Using digital tools and features, the content supports early learning through fun, interactive activities rooted in learning goals. myView Literacy ™ © 2020 , an interactive K-5 English Language Arts curriculum with a student-centered approach to the teaching of reading, writing, speaking, listening, and thinking. myView comprehensively covers — through explicit and systematic instruction — each of the evidence-based skills that students need to read effectively: phonological awareness, phonics, vocabulary, comprehension, and fluency.

, an interactive K-5 English Language Arts curriculum with a student-centered approach to the teaching of reading, writing, speaking, listening, and thinking. comprehensively covers — through explicit and systematic instruction — each of the evidence-based skills that students need to read effectively: phonological awareness, phonics, vocabulary, comprehension, and fluency. myPerspectives ® © 2022 , a grade 6-12 English Language Arts curriculum providing next-generation learning experiences that promote higher achievement and develop the competencies needed for college and career readiness. Interactive learning blends print and technology in a student-centered, teacher-inspired classroom.

"At Savvas, we believe that literacy is the foundation of education, and it's what motivates us to provide teachers with the tools and resources they need to support student learning and ensure their students grow into independent readers, strong writers, and critical thinkers," said Leigh Ann Garcia, vice president of literacy at Savvas Learning Company. "We are excited that the Mississippi Department of Education has chosen our innovative literacy solutions, which focus on developing the skills students need for success, in the classroom and in life."

