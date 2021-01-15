"Mississippi School Choice Week" Recognized for Ninth Consecutive Year; Governor Reeves Joins Nation's Leaders in Celebrating Education

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 15, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth straight year, the last week of January has been officially recognized as Mississippi School Choice Week by the state's governor. This year, Gov. Tate Reeves' timely proclamation recognizes that every Mississippi student deserves an effective education, and it is important that parents explore and identify the best school option for their child.

More than a dozen other governors, as well as hundreds of county, city, and town leaders, have officially recognized Jan. 24-30 as School Choice Week. Nationally, more than 33,000 events have been planned for the annual public awareness effort, which has transformed into an entirely virtual extravaganza this year due to COVID-19.

Mississippi parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 497 virtual activities––including a statewide "Coffee and Conversation" with school choice leaders over Facebook Live––to celebrate choice and spark conversations about the diverse and innovative learning opportunities that help children succeed. The Week will be celebrated by schools of every type: traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool.

"Across Mississippi and across the nation, families are speaking up for educational opportunity," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are thrilled by Mississippi's participation in the national celebration and hope many families discover a great school fit this year."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

