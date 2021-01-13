Mississippi Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2021 Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named three Mississippi teachers — Jamie Cooper of Singing River Academy in Gautier, Eris Knott of Woodley Elementary in Hattiesburg, and Wayne Ulrich of Long Beach Middle School in Long Beach — to its 2021 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers from around the country. Cooper, Knott, and Ulrich are among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, DC chosen for this honor that recognizes educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "However, this group of Extraordinary Educators — like so many other educators across the country — has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Jamie, Eris, and Wayne for their hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students they serve."

This year's Extraordinary Educators, who were chosen from among hundreds of nominations, will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"I'm excited to be named an Extraordinary Educator because it's an opportunity to connect with like-minded teachers who share the vision as I do," said Cooper. "Being awarded this opportunity will help me grow professionally, and I'll be able to share ideas on what works best for students. I look forward to making memories and learning the most I can from other Extraordinary Educators."

"I am honored and excited to be named an Extraordinary Educator! To be acknowledged for doing something I love in spite of recent challenges in the classroom is greatly appreciated," said Knott. "I am looking forward to learning more about how to continue using data-driven instruction with all of my students. Distance learning is showing me how important equity is when instructing and I don't want to leave any student out."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in the majority of the state's school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2021 Extraordinary Educators, visit https://www.curriculumassociates.com/extraordinary-educators/2021-class.

