Mississippi's First Topgolf Opens Its Doors on Friday, Dec. 20

The two-level venue in Ridgeland sits northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today that at long last, it will open its first venue in Mississippi, Topgolf Ridgeland, on Dec. 20. This is Topgolf's 108th global outdoor venue.

Topgolf Basics

Topgolf opens its first Mississippi venue in Ridgeland at 102 Topgolf Way. Topgolf Ridgeland features a nine-hole mini-golf course and 62 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

The venue is located 11 miles north of downtown Jackson off Interstate 55 in Ridgeland at 102 Topgolf Way.

The venue employs roughly 200 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball-picker-upper people, etc.

Can't swing a golf club to save your life? You'll be in good company. Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Topgolf's new golf club, The Sure Thing, is designed to make golf less hard for beginners or those whose game just isn't that great.

It's Golf

Topgolf Ridgeland features 62 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

In addition to signature gameplay, Topgolf Ridgeland will feature a brand new nine-hole mini-golf course to amplify the fun.

Developed in partnership with SEGA®, Topgolf's newest game, Sonic the Hedgehog™, brings the fun for everyone! Players can aim at giant outfield targets to hit springs, collect rings and take down badniks in iconic virtual Sonic environments, designed with all skill levels in mind.

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction, or play with the same clubs as the pros with the Club Upgrade option.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service bar and restaurant helmed by executive chefs serves Player favorites like the injectable donut holes and cheesy macaroni bites.

A 22-foot video wall, more than 100 HDTVs, an outdoor patio, games, music and year-round family-friendly programming round out the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms are prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Erin Chamberlin : "We've been hearing from the great people of Ridgeland and surrounding areas for a while now, and we couldn't be more excited to finally announce the first Topgolf in Mississippi is here! What a fantastic community to kick off our expansion to Mississippi in – everyone has been friendly and eager to experience our unique style of play, and we can't wait to deliver for them!"

: "We've been hearing from the great people of and surrounding areas for a while now, and we couldn't be more excited to finally announce the first Topgolf in is here! What a fantastic community to kick off our expansion to in – everyone has been friendly and eager to experience our unique style of play, and we can't wait to deliver for them!" Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee : "I am thrilled to welcome Topgolf to Ridgeland and honored they have chosen our city as the first location in Mississippi . This development isn't just about economic growth; it's a true destination point for friends and families to come together. Additionally, I'm proud to share that one of Topgolf's priorities is to give back to the communities they serve, whether providing unique opportunities for local schools, retirement communities or charitable giving endeavors. Topgolf's decision to call Ridgeland home reaffirms our city's appeal and our continued growth."

For more info on Topgolf's Ridgeland venue, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile game and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

